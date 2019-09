Here Are The 16 Cities With The Worst Drivers In America

Photo: Joe Weisenthal

For the second year in a row, Fort Collins, Colo. was named the safest place to drive a car in America, according to Allstate’s annual driving safety report.As for dangerous cities, you should stay out of New Jersey, where four cities were named to the black list.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.