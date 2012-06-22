The 15 Most Expensive Cities For Prospective Homebuyers

Meredith Galante
monopoly house park place

Photo: Philip Taylor PT/Flickr

It may be a buyer’s market, but the median home prices in some of America’s hottest cities are anything but cheap.

New York City actually falls second to San Francisco as the most expensive metropolitan housing market in the U.S., according to the National Housing Conference/centre for Housing Policy, which recently released new data as part of a study on housing costs.

In some of these places, housing is so expensive that the seasonal and blue collar workers who in them can’t afford to live there.

#15 Boston, Mass.

Median home price: $322,000

2009 rank: 23

Median home prices listed are for the third quarter of 2011. 2009 rankings are based on median home prices for the fourth quarter of 2009. The National Housing Conference based its data on new and existing home sales figures provided by the National Home Builder's Association.

#14 San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Median home price: $329,000

2009 rank: 8

#13 Newark, NJ

Median home price: $330,000

2009 rank: 17

#12 Oxnard, Calif.

Median home price: $337,000

2009 rank: 10

#11 Bethesda, Md.

Median home price: $343,000

2009 rank: 19

#10 Ocean City, NJ

Median home price: $353,000

2009 rank: 12

#9 Cambridge, Mass.

Median home price: $370,000

2009 rank: 13

#8 Suffolk-Nassau region of New York

Median home price: $378,000

2009 rank: 7

#7 Bridgeport, Conn.

Median home price: $390,000

2009 rank: 11

#6 Santa Cruz, Calif.

Median home price: $395,000

2009 rank: 5

#5 Santa Ana, Calif.

Median home price: $405,000

2009 rank: 4

#4 Honolulu, HI

Median home price: $425,000

2009 rank: 3

#3 San Jose, Calif.

Median home price: $443,000

2009 rank: 2

#2 New York, NY

Median home price: $450,000

2009 rank: 6

#1 San Francisco, Calif.

Median home price: $585,000

2009 rank: 1

