17 American Cities Where Foreclosures Are A Serious Problem

Mamta Badkar
Las vegas lightning

Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus

National foreclosures increased by two per cent month-over-month in February, according to RealtyTrac. They were down 25 per cent from a year ago.But RealtyTrac vice president Daren Blomquist warns that “dangerous foreclosure flare-ups are still popping up” in certain states.

We drew on the report to highlight the 17 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.

Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1in every X homes received a foreclosure filing. We picked the 17 metros with the highest foreclosure rate from all the metros measured by RealtyTrac.

Cleveland-Elyria-Mentor, Ohio

1 in every 392 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,434

Change from January 2013:
+48.41 per cent

Change from February 2012:
+22.62 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Louisville/Jefferson County, Kentucky

1 in every 386 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,443

Change from January 2013:
+58.57 per cent

Change from February 2012:
+62.50 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Akron, Ohio

1 in every 386 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
809

Change from January 2013:
+75.87 per cent

Change from February 2012:
+30.48 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Sarasota-Bradenton-Venice, Florida

1 in every 376 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,062

Change from January 2013:
+4.02 per cent

Change from February 2012:
+29.51 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Lakeland, Florida

1 in every 374 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
748

Change from January 2013:
-11.27 per cent

Change from February 2012:
-26.01 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, Florida

1 in every 363 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
553

Change from January 2013:
+120.32 per cent

Change from February 2012:
+110.27 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Lakeland, Florida

1 in every 332 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
843

Change from January 2013:
+6.71 per cent

Change from February 2012:
+26.20 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Chicago-Naperville-Joliet, Illinois

1 in every 331 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
11,444

Change from January 2013:
-11.50 per cent

Change from February 2012:
-9.08 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Naples-Marco Island, Florida

1 in every 318 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
618

Change from January 2013:
+154.32 per cent

Change from February 2012:
-96.19 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Jacksonville, Florida

1 in every 302 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,971

Change from January 2013:
-0.15 per cent

Change from February 2012:
+25.78 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Rockford, Illinois

1 in every 291 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
500

Change from January 2013:
-8.93 per cent

Change from February 2012:
-8.76 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Las Vegas-Paradise, Nevada

1 in every 283 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,936

Change from January 2013:
+0.17 per cent

Change from February 2012:
-14.50 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Florida

1 in every 260 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,035

Change from January 2013:
+30.35 per cent

Change from February 2012:
+57.53 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

1 in every 253 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
5,316

Change from January 2013:
+21.29 per cent

Change from February 2012:
+23.77 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Ocala, Florida

1 in every 243 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
671

Change from January 2013:
-8.33 per cent

Change from February 2012:
+69.02 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Orlando-Kissimmee, Florida

1 in every 225 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
4,144

Change from January 2013:
+6.91 per cent

Change from February 2012:
+32.10 per cent

Source: RealtyTrac

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

1 in every 219 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013

Properties with foreclosure filings:
11,237

Change from January 2013:
+4.1 per cent

Change from February 2012:
+20.40 per cent

Source:RealtyTrac

