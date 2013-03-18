17 American Cities Where Foreclosures Are A Serious Problem

Photo: Reuters/Steve Marcus
National foreclosures increased by two per cent month-over-month in February, according to RealtyTrac. They were down 25 per cent from a year ago.But RealtyTrac vice president Daren Blomquist warns that “dangerous foreclosure flare-ups are still popping up” in certain states.
We drew on the report to highlight the 17 metros with the highest foreclosure rate.
Note: The metros are ranked by foreclosure rate i.e. 1in every X homes received a foreclosure filing. We picked the 17 metros with the highest foreclosure rate from all the metros measured by RealtyTrac.
1 in every 392 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,434
Change from January 2013:
+48.41 per cent
Change from February 2012:
+22.62 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 386 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,443
Change from January 2013:
+58.57 per cent
Change from February 2012:
+62.50 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 386 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
809
Change from January 2013:
+75.87 per cent
Change from February 2012:
+30.48 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 376 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,062
Change from January 2013:
+4.02 per cent
Change from February 2012:
+29.51 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 374 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
748
Change from January 2013:
-11.27 per cent
Change from February 2012:
-26.01 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 363 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
553
Change from January 2013:
+120.32 per cent
Change from February 2012:
+110.27 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 332 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
843
Change from January 2013:
+6.71 per cent
Change from February 2012:
+26.20 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 331 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
11,444
Change from January 2013:
-11.50 per cent
Change from February 2012:
-9.08 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 318 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
618
Change from January 2013:
+154.32 per cent
Change from February 2012:
-96.19 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 302 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,971
Change from January 2013:
-0.15 per cent
Change from February 2012:
+25.78 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 291 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
500
Change from January 2013:
-8.93 per cent
Change from February 2012:
-8.76 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 283 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
2,936
Change from January 2013:
+0.17 per cent
Change from February 2012:
-14.50 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 260 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
1,035
Change from January 2013:
+30.35 per cent
Change from February 2012:
+57.53 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 253 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
5,316
Change from January 2013:
+21.29 per cent
Change from February 2012:
+23.77 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 243 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
671
Change from January 2013:
-8.33 per cent
Change from February 2012:
+69.02 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 225 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
4,144
Change from January 2013:
+6.91 per cent
Change from February 2012:
+32.10 per cent
Source: RealtyTrac
1 in every 219 homes received a foreclosure filing in February 2013
Properties with foreclosure filings:
11,237
Change from January 2013:
+4.1 per cent
Change from February 2012:
+20.40 per cent
Source:RealtyTrac
