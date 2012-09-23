The 20 Cities With The Happiest Young Workers

Photo: Flickr/Per Ola Wiberg ~ Powi
For younger workers — anyone with fewer than 10 years of full-time experience — money isn’t the key to their happiness.To keep them satisfied, it all comes down to company culture.
CareerBliss recently identified the top cities with the happiest young workers based on thousands of employee reviews and ratings. The “Bliss” scores were determined by factors including “work-life balance, compensation, company culture, overall work environment, company reputation, relationships with managers and co-workers, opportunities for growth, job resources, daily tasks, and job autonomy.”
“It is vital for employers and young professionals to understand what factors impact their happiness so the [young professionals] can feel empowered and know where to take their next career step or the employer can start to change their culture to create happiness,” said Heidi Golledge, co-founder of CareerBliss.
What this means is that in order to attract — and retain — the most talented young workers from the outside, companies need to first start working on their culture from the inside.
Bliss Score: 3.705/5
Matthew Watkins at The Dallas Morning News reports:
'Plano has a lot to offer young professionals,
Bliss Score: 3.743/5
Mayor of Pittsburgh Luke Ravenstahl says in a press release:
'Pittsburgh is highly ranked as a great place for seniors, an affordable place to buy a home, and now an exciting city for young professionals. With initiatives like PowerUp Pittsburgh and new developments like Bakery Square attracting high-tech tenants like Google, we're creating new jobs and providing opportunities for students and young people to establish their careers in Pittsburgh.'
Bliss Score: 3.828/5
Some of the top technology firms in the nation have their offices in San Antionio, so lots of technolgy jobs have been created, says Jyotsna Ramani at Chamber Of Commerce. Aside from this, 'the city also offers better tax system and business options for young entrepreneurs.'
Bliss Score: 3.845/5
'Ever since the Boston Tea Party, this city has been filled with rebels,' Golledge says. 'Now, those rebels are young professionals coming from some of the best colleges in the world and working in growing fields in finance, technology healthcare, sales and more.'
Bliss Score: 3.857/5
'Atlanta keeps young professionals happy with all the things a big city has to offer,' Golledge tells us. 'Workers report feeling happy with their work environment and daily tasks.
Bliss Score: 3.866/5
'Irvine is the Disneyland of cities -- clean and happy,' Golledge says. 'Our CareerBliss headquarters is in Irvine and we can attest to the happy workers that call Irvine home. With great weather and happy managers -- Irvine has the right ingredients to create employees.
Bliss Score: 3.942/5
'Young professionals rank the support they receive from their senior management as a key indicator in creating happier work enviornments,' Golledge says. 'A larger city, with a mid-west feel, Indianapolis proves that company culture can greatly impact overall happiness.'
