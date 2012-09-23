The 20 Cities With The Happiest Young Workers

Photo: Flickr/Per Ola Wiberg ~ Powi

For younger workers — anyone with fewer than 10 years of full-time experience — money isn’t the key to their happiness.To keep them satisfied, it all comes down to company culture.



CareerBliss recently identified the top cities with the happiest young workers based on thousands of employee reviews and ratings. The “Bliss” scores were determined by factors including “work-life balance, compensation, company culture, overall work environment, company reputation, relationships with managers and co-workers, opportunities for growth, job resources, daily tasks, and job autonomy.”

“It is vital for employers and young professionals to understand what factors impact their happiness so the [young professionals] can feel empowered and know where to take their next career step or the employer can start to change their culture to create happiness,” said Heidi Golledge, co-founder of CareerBliss.

What this means is that in order to attract — and retain — the most talented young workers from the outside, companies need to first start working on their culture from the inside.

