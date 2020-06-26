The 10 US cities where residents have to work the most hours just to pay their rent

Getty Images/RyanJLane Portland residents must work 48.7 hours per week at the median wage to afford rent for a typical one-bedroom home.

People have been fleeing major cities like New York and San Francisco during the coronavirus pandemic.

A new report from financial technology firm Self Financial analyses the US cities where residents have to work the most hours just to pay their rent.

The top spot goes to the San Jose metro area in California, which is known as the capital of Silicon Valley.

In the San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara metro area, residents need to work 68 hours per week at the median wage to afford rent for a typical one-bedroom home.

The list also includes the San Francisco, New York, Seattle, and Austin metro areas.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the US continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic even as states reopen, large cities with high costs of living may be losing their appeal.

During the pandemic, more than 420,000 people left New York City for places like the Hamptons and upstate New York. Houses are flying off the market in the suburbs of Connecticut and New York. The pandemic has accelerated the trend of people fleeing cities for less dense areas with lower costs of living, as Business Insider’s Aria Bendix recently reported.

New York isn’t the only major city that saw an exodus. Rents in the San Francisco Bay Area plummeted in May as tech workers left the city and many wealthy residents bought homes in wine country. As Business Insider’s Aria Bendix recently reported, large cities may be losing their allure as high-paying jobs transition to remote work and urban amenities are closed or limited – and that’s not to mention the high cost of living.

In many US cities, the average worker has to work far more than 40 hours per week to pay for a typical apartment. Self Financial, a Texas-based financial technology company, has compiled the US cities where residents have to work the most hours just to pay their rent. The report is based on data from Zillow, the US Bureau of Labour Statistics, and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To figure out the number of weekly work hours needed to afford rent, Self Financial assumed that residents would work 52 weeks per year and spend no more than 28% of their gross income on rent. For this list, Business Insider focused on large metro areas with at least 1 million residents.

A metro area’s cost of living is not always representative of the cost of living in its largest city. In the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, for example, Self found fair market rent for a one-bedroom apartment to be $US1,613 – far lower than Manhattan’s average one-bedroom rental price of $US3,841 in April 2020.

Here are the US metro areas where the typical worker has the hardest time affording rent.

10. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Getty Images Portland, Oregon.

Hours needed to afford rent (one-bedroom): 48.7 hours per week Hours needed to afford rent (two-bedroom): 56.5 hours per week

Fair market rent (one-bedroom): $US1,289Fair market rent (two-bedroom): $US1,495

Median hourly wage: $US21.80Median annual wage: $US45,350

Year-over-year change in rent prices: +4%

9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

Donald Miralle/Getty Images for Rock’n’Roll Marathon Seattle.

Hours needed to afford rent (one-bedroom): 51.1 hours per week Hours needed to afford rent (two-bedroom): 62.4 hours per week

Fair market rent (one-bedroom): $US1,590Fair market rent (two-bedroom): $US1,943

Median hourly wage: $US25.65Median annual wage: $US53,360

Year-over-year change in rent prices: +11%

8. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

John Coletti/Getty Images Orlando.

Hours needed to afford rent (one-bedroom): 53.1 hours per week Hours needed to afford rent (two-bedroom): 62.3 hours per week

Fair market rent (one-bedroom): $US1,064Fair market rent (two-bedroom): $US1,248

Median hourly wage: $US16.50Median annual wage: $US34,320

Year-over-year change in rent prices: +5%

7. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images Manhattan.

Hours needed to afford rent (one-bedroom): 56.6 hours per week Hours needed to afford rent (two-bedroom): 65.1 hours per week

Fair market rent (one-bedroom): $US1,613Fair market rent (two-bedroom): $US1,856

Median hourly wage: $US23.48Median annual wage: $US48,840

Year-over-year change in rent prices: +6%

6. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL

DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images An aerial view of downtown Miami in May 2019.

Hours needed to afford rent (one-bedroom): 57.7 hours per week Hours needed to afford rent (two-bedroom): 72.7 hours per week

Fair market rent (one-bedroom): $US1,243Fair market rent (two-bedroom): $US1,566

Median hourly wage: $US17.76Median annual wage: $US36,930

Year-over-year change in rent prices: +8%

5. Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Boston.

Hours needed to afford rent (one-bedroom): 59.5 hours per week Hours needed to afford rent (two-bedroom): 72.6 hours per week

Fair market rent (one-bedroom): $US1,850Fair market rent (two-bedroom): $US2,256

Median hourly wage: $US25.62Median annual wage: $US53,300

Year-over-year change in rent prices: +5%

4. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images San Diego.

Hours needed to afford rent (one-bedroom): 59.6 hours per week Hours needed to afford rent (two-bedroom): 77.5 hours per week

Fair market rent (one-bedroom): $US1,566Fair market rent (two-bedroom): $US2,037

Median hourly wage: $US21.66Median annual wage: $US45,050

Year-over-year change in rent prices: -1%

3. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

Mario Tama/Getty Images Los Angeles in February 2019.

Hours needed to afford rent (one-bedroom): 60.9 hours per week Hours needed to afford rent (two-bedroom): 78.6 hours per week

Fair market rent (one-bedroom): $US1,517Fair market rent (two-bedroom): $US1,956

Median hourly wage: $US20.52Median annual wage: $US42,680

Year-over-year change in rent prices: +9%

2. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

Getty Images

Hours needed to afford rent (1-bedroom): 65.5 hours per week Hours needed to afford rent (2-bedroom): 80.8 hours per week

Fair market rent (1-bedroom): $US2,179Fair market rent (2-bedroom): $US2,687

Median hourly wage: $US27.42Median annual wage: $US57,040

Year-over-year change in rent prices: +5%

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images The Ebay headquarters in San Jose in March 2019.

Hours needed to afford rent (1-bedroom): 68.0 hours per week Hours needed to afford rent (2-bedroom): 82.1 hours per week

Fair market rent (1-bedroom): $US2,458Fair market rent (2-bedroom): $US2,970

Median hourly wage: $US29.80Median annual wage: $US61,980

Year-over-year change in rent prices: +5%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.