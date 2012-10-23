The 7 Hottest Housing Markets In America

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

National home prices are expected to rise 1.7 per cent from Q3 2012 – Q3 2013, according to Zillow’s latest report. In fact, the report finds that 183 of the 252 markets surveyed have hit a bottom, but the recovery has been different in different parts of the country.



We drew on the report to rank seven cities where home prices are projected to rise the most in the next year.

We also included an estimate of when home prices bottomed, and the actual value of a home.

