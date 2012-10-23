The 7 Hottest Housing Markets In America

Mamta Badkar
los angeles

National home prices are expected to rise 1.7 per cent from Q3 2012 – Q3 2013, according to Zillow’s latest report. In fact, the report finds that 183 of the 252 markets surveyed have hit a bottom, but the recovery has been different in different parts of the country.

We drew on the report to rank seven cities where home prices are projected to rise the most in the next year.

We also included an estimate of when home prices bottomed, and the actual value of a home.

Los Angeles, California

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
3.5 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2012

Price in Q3 2012:
$397,000

Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
3.8 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
Q4 2011

Price in Q3 2012:
$149,700

San Francisco, California

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
3.8 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2012

Price in Q3 2012:
$497,600

San Jose, California

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
4.2 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
Q2 2009

Price in Q3 2012:
$599,800

Sacramento, California

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
5.6 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2012

Price in Q3 2012:
$210,900

Riverside, California

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
6.2 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2012

Price in Q3 2012:
$187,800

Phoenix, Arizona

Change in home prices 2012-2013:
8.5 per cent

Projected bottom in home value:
Q3 2011

Price in Q3 2012:
$149,000

