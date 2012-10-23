The 7 Hottest Housing Markets In America

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
National home prices are expected to rise 1.7 per cent from Q3 2012 – Q3 2013, according to Zillow’s latest report. In fact, the report finds that 183 of the 252 markets surveyed have hit a bottom, but the recovery has been different in different parts of the country.
We drew on the report to rank seven cities where home prices are projected to rise the most in the next year.
We also included an estimate of when home prices bottomed, and the actual value of a home.
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
3.5 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2012
Price in Q3 2012:
$397,000
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
3.8 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
Q4 2011
Price in Q3 2012:
$149,700
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
3.8 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2012
Price in Q3 2012:
$497,600
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
4.2 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
Q2 2009
Price in Q3 2012:
$599,800
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
5.6 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2012
Price in Q3 2012:
$210,900
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
6.2 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
Q1 2012
Price in Q3 2012:
$187,800
Source: Zillow
Change in home prices 2012-2013:
8.5 per cent
Projected bottom in home value:
Q3 2011
Price in Q3 2012:
$149,000
Source: Zillow
