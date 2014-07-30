Here's Where You Should Live If You're Looking For A Serious Relationship

Ladies who are looking for a serious relationship may want to consider moving to Boston, according to online dating site AYI.com.

Stereotypically, women are known for being more likely to want a serious relationship, while men are known for being more likely to want a casual relationship. AYI decided to delve into the topic and see how much validity there is to those generalizations.

The global dating site asked its users the following question, “Are you looking for a serious relationship, or something casual?” And from the 1,579,230 responses, AYI was able to glean some interesting conclusions on the intent of its users.

Of AYI’s male users living in Boston, 40.8% were looking for a serious relationship. Fort Worth, TX, came in second with 40.6%, Memphis, TN, at 40.5%, Miami, FL, at 38.8%, and Ft. Lauderdale, FL, at 38.8%.

On the flip side, there were also a bunch of female users looking for casual relationships, although the percentage was definitely still pretty small.

When women in Louisville, KY, were asked what they were looking for, 12.5% said something casual. Milwaukee, WI, came in second with 11.2%, Sacramento, CA, at 11.1%, Los Angeles, CA, at 11.03%, and Detroit, MI, at 11%.

So maybe that half of the stereotype has a little more truth to it.

AYI also put together a final ranking of states based on how many users were looking for a casual versus a serious relationship.

The top five states for looking for a casual relationship were Illinois, New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, and South Carolina. The states with the fewest residents looking for casual relationships were Mississippi, Nevada, Indiana, Iowa, and Nebraska.

And there you have it. If you’re looking for a summer fling, check out Chicago; looking to get married — head on over to Nebraska.

