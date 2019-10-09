19 US cities where moving in together won't save you much money at all

Stephanie Sellers/ Shutterstock Cincinnati, Ohio.

Data from The Black Tux looks at the cities where couples can benefit the most financially from moving in together, and the cities where each person wouldn’t save much.

In many affordable cities throughout the Midwest and Texas, couples will only save $US200 to $US300 per month by moving in together – far less than the nearly $US1,000 per month each person would save in big US cities like San Francisco.

All but one of the cities on this list have an average one-bedroom apartment rent of less than $US1,000, making living on your own nearly as affordable as living with your partner.

In many cities throughout the midwest and Texas, taking the next step and moving in together won’t save the average couple much money. With already low costs of living and one-bedroom apartments renting for less than $US1,000 per month, there’s no reason to rush anything.

The Black Tux looked at the cities where couples could save the most by moving in together, and cities where it won’t save all that much. The site found that couples in Cincinnati, Ohio; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and Louisville, Kentucky would save the least by moving in together. The data estimates that couples in these three cities will save less than $US300 per person each month by moving in together.

The Black Tux calculated these estimates by comparing half of the cost of a two-bedroom apartment to the full cost of a one-bedroom apartment, and also looked at the average costs of bills that could be split, like utilities and internet. Then, these data points were combined and ranked.

Here are the 19 cities where it’s affordable enough to take it slow:

19. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota residents already see some fairly low rents, meaning that couples might not save all that much by moving in together.

Amount each person could save each month: $US377

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US913

18. Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City residents will find that apartments there are fairly affordable, and moving in together will only save about $US370 per month.

Amount each person could save each month: $US373

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US876

17. Houston, Texas

Shutterstock

Houston, Texas couples could save some money by moving in together, though it likely won’t be too much.

Amount each person could save each month: $US372

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US845

16. San Antonio, Texas

cheng cheng/Shutterstock

San Antonio couples can expect to save just a little over $US370 per month by moving in together.

Amount each person could save each month: $US371

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US860

15. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans couples already see some fairly affordable costs, so there’s not too much to lose by moving in together.

Amount each person could save each month: $US364

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US802

14. Hartford, Connecticut

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Hartford, Connecticut is one of the few cities in New England where couples won’t be saving much.

Amount each person could save each month: $US355

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US826

13. Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City is fairly budget-friendly, and couples won’t have to live together to still live comfortably.

Amount each person could save each month: $US349

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US747

12. Buffalo, New York

John Normile/Getty Images

Buffalo is pretty affordable for single people, but couples could save a little bit.

Amount each person could save each month: $US340

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US716

11. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sue Stokes/Shutterstock

Pittsburgh is a pretty affordable city, but there’s still a few dollars to be saved by moving in together.

Amount each person could save each month: $US334

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US747

10. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis is a fairly affordable city, and for those wanting to hold off on moving in together, you might be just as well off financially living alone.

Amount each person could save each month: $US373

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US876

9. Indianapolis, Indiana

Shutterstock

Indianapolis, Indiana couples don’t need to move in together to make ends meet.

Amount each person could save each month: $US314

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US702

8. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Suzanne Tucker/Shutterstock

Milwaukee couples could easily keep their own separate apartments until the time’s right with the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment somewhere around $US730 per month.

Amount each person could save each month: $US314

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US727

7. Columbus, Ohio

Columbus is a lively city in the heart of Ohio, and like most of the Midwest, it’s affordable enough to live alone for a little while.

Amount each person could save each month: $US313

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US748

6. St. Louis, Missouri

Shutterstock

St. Louis residents shouldn’t feel much pressure to move in together, as it’s still quite affordable here to live on your own.

Amount each person could save each month: $US302

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US722

5. Cleveland, Ohio

With the average one-bedroom apartment renting at just over $US650 per month in Cleveland, there’s no rush to move in together.

Amount each person could save each month: $US297

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US654

4. Detroit

Getty Images

In Detroit, the average couple will save just $US292 per month by moving in together.

Amount each person could save each month: $US292

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US691

3. Louisville, Kentucky

Thomas Kelley/Shutterstock

Louisville, Kentucky has living costs low enough that there’s no need to rush to move in together.

Amount each person could save each month: $US291

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US666

2. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City is affordable enough that living together will only save most couples about $US280 per month.

Amount each person could save each month: $US282

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US638

1. Cincinnati, Ohio

Stephanie Sellers/ Shutterstock

It’s easy to take it slow in Cincinnati, with low average rent prices and each person saving just about $US270 by moving in together.

Amount each person could save each month: $US270

Average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment: $US654

