11 cities where minimum-wage workers are getting crushed by rent

Low-wage workers are getting priced out of America’s biggest cities.
While some cities, like Seattle and San Francisco, have recently raised the minimum wage to as much as $US15 an hour, these increases are just not be enough to provide a roof over your head.
An average renter should be spending approximately 30% of their wages on the cost of their residence in order to have enough money left over for other expenses.
Using rent data from across the country, real estate firm Zillow calculated what the minimum wage would have to be in various cities in order to meet that 30% threshold. They found that even $US15/hour wouldn’t be enough to cover the median rent in any of the 35 largest metro areas for a single person. Even if two people were contributing to rent, 24 cities would still be too expensive.
From Zillow’s report, we pulled the 11 cities where two roommates would need to earn at least $US17 an hour to afford the median rent.
Median Monthly Rent: $US3,287
Annual Income Needed: $US131,480
Minimum Wage: $US10.30/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US65.74/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US32.87/hr
Source: Zillow, San Jose
Median Monthly Rent: $US3,162
Annual Income Needed: $US126,480
Minimum Wage: $US12.25/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income $US63.24/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US31.62/hr
Source: Zillow, San Francisco
Median Monthly Rent: $US2,498
Annual Income Needed: $US99,920
Minimum Wage: $US9/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US49.96/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US24.98/hr
Source: Zillow, USA Today
Median Monthly Rent: $US2,330
Annual Income Needed: $US93,200
Minimum Wage: $US9.75/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US46.60/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US23.30/hr
Source: Zillow, The San Diego Union-Tribune
Median Monthly Rent: $US1,868
Annual Income Needed: $US74,720
Minimum Wage: $US8.23/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US37.36/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US18.68/hr
Source: Zillow, Washington Post
Median Monthly Rent: $US1,858
Annual Income Needed: $US74,320
Minimum Wage: $US11/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US37.16/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US18.58/hr
Source: Zillow, Eater
Median Monthly Rent: $US1,796
Annual Income Needed: $US71,840
Minimum Wage: $US8.05/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US35.92/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US17.96/hr
Source: Zillow, The Sun Sentinel
Median Monthly Rent: $US1,734
Annual Income Needed: $US69,360
Minimum Wage: $US8.00/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US34.68/hr
Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US17.34/hr
Source: Zillow, Baltimore Sun
