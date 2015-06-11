11 cities where minimum-wage workers are getting crushed by rent

Bob Bryan
Low-wage workers are getting priced out of America’s biggest cities.

While some cities, like Seattle and San Francisco, have recently raised the minimum wage to as much as $US15 an hour, these increases are just not be enough to provide a roof over your head.

An average renter should be spending approximately 30% of their wages on the cost of their residence in order to have enough money left over for other expenses.

Using rent data from across the country, real estate firm Zillow calculated what the minimum wage would have to be in various cities in order to meet that 30% threshold. They found that even $US15/hour wouldn’t be enough to cover the median rent in any of the 35 largest metro areas for a single person. Even if two people were contributing to rent, 24 cities would still be too expensive.

From Zillow’s report, we pulled the 11 cities where two roommates would need to earn at least $US17 an hour to afford the median rent.

San Jose, California

Median Monthly Rent: $US3,287

Annual Income Needed: $US131,480

Minimum Wage: $US10.30/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US65.74/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US32.87/hr

Source: Zillow, San Jose

San Francisco, California

Median Monthly Rent: $US3,162

Annual Income Needed: $US126,480

Minimum Wage: $US12.25/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income $US63.24/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US31.62/hr

Source: Zillow, San Francisco

Los Angeles, California

Median Monthly Rent: $US2,498

Annual Income Needed: $US99,920

Minimum Wage: $US9/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US49.96/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US24.98/hr

Source: Zillow, USA Today

San Diego, California

Median Monthly Rent: $US2,330

Annual Income Needed: $US93,200

Minimum Wage: $US9.75/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US46.60/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US23.30/hr

Source: Zillow, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Denver, Colorado

Median Monthly Rent: $US1,868

Annual Income Needed: $US74,720

Minimum Wage: $US8.23/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US37.36/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US18.68/hr

Source: Zillow, Washington Post

Seattle, Washington

Median Monthly Rent: $US1,858

Annual Income Needed: $US74,320

Minimum Wage: $US11/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US37.16/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US18.58/hr

Source: Zillow, Eater

Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Median Monthly Rent: $US1,796

Annual Income Needed: $US71,840

Minimum Wage: $US8.05/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US35.92/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US17.96/hr

Source: Zillow, The Sun Sentinel

Baltimore, Maryland

Median Monthly Rent: $US1,734

Annual Income Needed: $US69,360

Minimum Wage: $US8.00/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Single-Income: $US34.68/hr

Minimum Wage Needed, Dual-Income: $US17.34/hr

Source: Zillow, Baltimore Sun

