11 Cities Where The Super-Rich Keep Driving Real Estate Prices Higher

London

Photo: AP

As debt woes mount across Europe, and economic uncertainty continues in the U.S., property prices in prime city markets has slowed to about 7% in Q2 2011, from about 14% a year ago, according to a new report by Knight Frank.With Asian countries introducing regulatory measures to curb home sales and inflation, prime markets have seen property prices grow at a slower pace.



On annual basis, the Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index rose by 6.8% in the first half of 2011, down from 13.5% a year ago.

We picked the top 11, of the 14 prime markets, and only Singapore and Zurich showed a slowdown in prices. Kiev which was in the ninth spot the last time around, slid to fourteenth with a 5.9% drop in prices in the second quarter.

