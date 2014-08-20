Here Are 10 Cities Where Living Standards Are Crumbling

Economist Intelligence Unit Probably don’t want to live in these.

Living standards in Russia’s two biggest cities are slipping.

According to an Economist Intelligence Unit survey, Moscow and St. Petersburg have both seen their “liveability” rankings decline more than 3% in the past five years.

The survey ranked global cities based on stability, healthcare, culture & environment, education and infrastructure. The survey does not specify where the pair saw the greatest declines, but did note that “events in Ukraine” were having “knock-on” effects.

There’s other anecdotal evidence of the decline. According to Global Property Guide, Moscow´s resale apartment prices fell 8% in Q1 on an inflation-adjusted basis. In St. Petersburg they fell 4.6%. There was actually a surge in purchasing activity in the first half of 2014, but that was only because the Ruble had weakened, according to GPG. The Ruble has fallen 9% against the dollar in the past 12 months.

The rest of the list, above, all have been experiencing serious problems with unemployment, violence, civil unrest, and instability all around.

