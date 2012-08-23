The 5 US Cities Where Lawyers Make The Most Money

Photo: Wikimedia
U.S. News & World Report recently ranked the nation’s best jobs, and “attorney” came in at number 37 with lawyers typically reporting a high sense of job satisfaction.Lawyers have a median salary of $112,760, but their salaries can vary drastically depending on where they work, according to U.S. News.
Here are the five cities where lawyers make the most money.
In San Jose, Calif., lawyers make a median salary of $184,660, which is $71,900 more than the average salary for the profession, according to U.S. News.
Between 2006 and 2010, the median household income in San Jose was $79,405 compared to $60,883 in the state of California and $51,914 in the U.S., according the U.S. Census Bureau.
Lawyers who live in the city likely get a lot of their work from its massive technology centre. San Jose boasts the largest concentration of technology expertise in the world with 6,600 technology companies.
San Jose is also home to the patent trial of the century between Apple and Samsung.
In Danbury, Conn., the median salary for lawyers is $174,540 -- $61,780 more than the average pay for attorneys, according to U.S. News.
The median household income in Danbury between 2006 and 2010 was $65,275 compared to $67,740 for the state of Connecticut and $51,914 in the U.S. for those years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Just 68 miles from New York City, Danbury is home to an outpost of pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim as well as global workforce development company Cartus, and a federal prison.
In San Francisco, Calif., lawyers make a median annual salary of $172,080, which is $59,320 more than lawyers' average pay, according to U.S. News & World Report.
The median household income in San Francisco was $71,304 for the years 2006 through 2010, compared to $60,883 in the state of California and $51,914 in the U.S. for those years, according the U.S. Census Bureau.
San Francisco is home to a number of hot companies, from Craigslist to Twitter to the Wikimedia Foundation.
In Napa, Calif., lawyers make a median salary of $171,380, which is $58,620 more than the average pay in the profession, according to U.S. News & World Report.
The median salary in the city of Napa between 2006 and 2010 was $62,767 compared to $60,883 in the state of California and $51,914 in the U.S. for those years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Napa is home to Bell Products as well as some famous residents including Francis Ford Coppola (who has a winery) and Robin Williams, who lives there part-time.
Lawyers in Dothan, Ala. earn a median salary of $170,390, which is $57,630 more than the average lawyer makes.
Between 2006 and 2010, the median household income was just $42,124, roughly the same as the state of Alabama and significantly less than the U.S. median income of $51,914 for the same period, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
It's not entirely clear why lawyers in Dothan make so much. However, we do know that this prominent legal trade group, The National Trial Lawyers, is based in the Alabama city.
