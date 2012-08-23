The 5 US Cities Where Lawyers Make The Most Money

In San Jose, Calif., lawyers make a median salary of $184,660, which is $71,900 more than the average salary for the profession, according to U.S. News.

Between 2006 and 2010, the median household income in San Jose was $79,405 compared to $60,883 in the state of California and $51,914 in the U.S., according the U.S. Census Bureau.

Lawyers who live in the city likely get a lot of their work from its massive technology centre. San Jose boasts the largest concentration of technology expertise in the world with 6,600 technology companies.

San Jose is also home to the patent trial of the century between Apple and Samsung.