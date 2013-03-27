Some US Housing Markets Have Seen Hundreds Of Homes Sell Within Hours Of Their Debut

More and more, we’re hearing about U.S. housing markets that are heating up. Florida is apparently “on fire” and California is seeing buying frenzies.



Economist Robert Shiller often says Phoenix and Las Vegas are experiencing homebuyer exuberance.

Professor Mark Perry of the Carpe Diem blog points us to data from real estate firm Redfin, which has identified housing markets where homes are selling in under 24 hours.

“Some people take more time to decide on a new pair of shoes,” they write. “Redfin has coined the term “Real Estate Flash Sales” to describe homes that go under contract not within days, but hours of their debut.”

Here is Redfin’s top 15:

