10 Cities Where Home Buyers Are Blowing Their Chance To Snag A Bargain

Yesterday, we told you about the 12 cities where home owners are being forced to cut home prices like they’re going mad. It’s a good measure of how the overall health of the housing market.



Today it’s the opposite.

Trulia.com took a look at cities where there are fewer and fewer cut-rate listings on the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.