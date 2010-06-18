10 Cities Where Home Buyers Are Blowing Their Chance To Snag A Bargain

Yesterday, we told you about the 12 cities where home owners are being forced to cut home prices like they’re going mad. It’s a good measure of how the overall health of the housing market.
Today it’s the opposite.
Trulia.com took a look at cities where there are fewer and fewer cut-rate listings on the market.
June 1st, 2009: 29% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 23% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 21%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 19% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 15% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 21%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 21% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 16% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 24%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 28% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 21% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 25%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 23% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 17% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 26%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 32% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 22% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 31%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 31% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 19% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 39%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 27% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 16% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 41%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 27% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 13% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 52%
Source: Trulia.com
June 1st, 2009: 30% of homes had a price reduction
June 1st, 2010: 10% of homes had a price reduction
Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 67%
Source: Trulia.com
