10 Cities Where Home Buyers Are Blowing Their Chance To Snag A Bargain

Vince Veneziani
las vegas

Yesterday, we told you about the 12 cities where home owners are being forced to cut home prices like they’re going mad. It’s a good measure of how the overall health of the housing market.

Today it’s the opposite.

Trulia.com took a look at cities where there are fewer and fewer cut-rate listings on the market.

New York City, New York

June 1st, 2009: 29% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 23% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 21%

Source: Trulia.com

El Paso, Texas

June 1st, 2009: 19% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 15% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 21%

Source: Trulia.com

San Diego, California

June 1st, 2009: 21% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 16% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 24%

Source: Trulia.com

San Francisco, California

June 1st, 2009: 28% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 21% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 25%

Source: Trulia.com

Sacramento, California

June 1st, 2009: 23% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 17% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 26%

Source: Trulia.com

Los Angeles, California

June 1st, 2009: 32% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 22% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 31%

Source: Trulia.com

Honolulu, Hawaii

June 1st, 2009: 31% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 19% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 39%

Source: Trulia.com

San Jose, California

June 1st, 2009: 27% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 16% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 41%

Source: Trulia.com

Oakland, California

June 1st, 2009: 27% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 13% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 52%

Source: Trulia.com

Las Vegas, Nevada

June 1st, 2009: 30% of homes had a price reduction

June 1st, 2010: 10% of homes had a price reduction

Percentage decrease of homes that had to reduce listing price: 67%

Source: Trulia.com

