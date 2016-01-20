10 cities where you can afford to stay in 5-star

Shutterstock/huyenhoang Visit the bustling scene of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Knowing which luxurious travel destinations offer the best prices can help you see some of the world’s most incredible sites at a fraction of the price.

KAYAK recently released its 2016 Travel Hacker Guide, which analysed more than one billion searches in the website’s database to provide travellers with practical advice for the year.

As part of the study, KAYAK found the top 10 cities that boast the lowest rates on 5-star hotels.

The study also took a look at flight searches from the US and Canada between November 1, 2014 and October 31, 2015 to determine typical flight rates.

Scroll down to see the cities that made the cut, as well as the average hotel and flight rates you can expect to pay if you make the trip.

10. Athens, Greece Shutterstock/Anastasios71 Athens has seen a surge in artists and young entrepreneurs and a revival that includes the addition of various pop-up shops, startups, eclectic boutiques, innovative accommodations, and stylish restaurants. Explore some of its most iconic monuments amidst top-notch museums and lively cafes. The city's 5-star hotel prices are 41% lower than the median rate for 5-star hotels around the world. Median hotel rates (for all hotels): Starting from $780 to $1,316 9. Panama City, Panama Shutterstock/Alfredo Maiquez Panama has one of the quickest-growing economies in Latin America, and Panama City now stands as one of the region's most cosmopolitan capitals. Glistening towers fill its skyline, while those looking for a more historical trip can explore the colonial neighbourhood of Casa Viejo and its boutique hotels and underground bars. Take a day trip to one of the many sandy beaches nearby, or catch breathtaking views of the canal. The city's 5-star hotel prices are 43% lower than the median rate for 5-star hotels around the world. Median hotel rates (for all hotels): From $90 to $182 8. Beijing, China Shutterstock/gyn9037 Beijing is home to various UNESCO World Heritage Sites, royal palaces, incredible temples, and ancient alleyways that have stood for hundreds of years. Travellers can also explore portions of the Great Wall. Besides its fascinating historic sites, the city is home to innovative modern buildings that include the NCPA concert hall and the Olympic Stadium. The city's 5-star hotel prices are 44% lower than the median rate for 5-star hotels around the world. Median hotel rates (for all hotels): From $89 to $155 7. Phuket, Thailand Shutterstock/KoBoZaa While Phuket is often known for its beaches, its lively city center is teeming with activities for travellers. It's an exciting mix of old and new, with plenty of fresh markets, restaurants, bars, and Chinese Taoist shrines to explore. Today, those visiting the area will find artsy coffee shops and inexpensive boutique guesthouses throughout its alleyways. The city's 5-star hotel prices are 44% lower than the median rate for 5-star hotels around the world. Median hotel rates: From $100 to $220 6. Istanbul, Turkey Shutterstock/Mirelle Istanbul is home to shimmering mosques and one of the world's largest and oldest covered markets, the Grand Bazaar. Besides its stunning vistas and historic sites, the city also hosts some of the country's best restaurants, chic hotels, and bars that are both intimate and glamorous. Culinary travellers will delight in edgy fusion dishes that range from Asian and Italian to mouthwatering kebabs and fresh fish. The city's 5-star hotel prices are 45% lower than the median rate for 5-star hotels around the world. Median hotel rates (for all hotels): From $103 to $188 5. Bangkok, Thailand Shutterstock.com Perhaps one of the best examples of new and old can be seen in Bangkok, where mega-malls sit side-by-side with 200-year-old homes and ancient Buddhist temples. Foodies will be in heaven here, as the city is home to both endless food carts that serve scrumptious dishes and top-notch restaurants, some of which are perched atop skyscrapers. Plus, more than 400 functioning temples remain throughout the city today. The city's 5-star hotel prices are 50% lower than the median rate for 5-star hotels around the world. Median hotel rates (for all hotels): From $90 to $129 4. New Delhi, India Flickr/Adam Jones In New Delhi, tree-lined boulevards lead to monuments like the Jantar Mantar, which features large sundials and astronomical instruments, and the iconic Red Fort Complex, which is surrounded by massive walls of red sandstone. New Delhi is also home to luxurious hotels that include The Oberoi, where guests are treated to sweeping views of the Delhi Golf Course on one side and of Humayun's Tomb -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- on the other. Hotel amenities at top-notch resorts here often include private butlers and personal massage beds. The city's 5-star hotel prices are 52% lower than the median rate for 5-star hotels around the world. Median hotel rates (for all hotels): From $76 to $167 3. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Shutterstock/huyenhoang Ho Chi Minh City is Vietnam's largest city, and it bustles with energy from its markets to its street stalls. Those looking for a more opulent experience can enjoy its posh sports clubs, slick skyscrapers, and expansive shopping malls, while those in search of cultural immersion can explore its ornate pagodas and Buddhist temples. The city's 5-star hotel prices are 55% lower than the median rate for 5-star hotels around the world. Median hotel rates (for all hotels): From $76 to $167 2. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Shutterstock Kuala Lumpur has transformed into a vibrant metropolis booming with skyscrapers, mega-sized shops, street markets, and chic bars. Travellers will still get a sense of its rich culture and history through the many colourful mosques and temple that line its streets. Explore a natural paradise at the Lake Gardens, which covers roughly 227 acres, or enjoy incredible food at an authentic hawker stall or rooftop eatery. The city's 5-star hotel prices are 57% lower than the median rate for 5-star hotels around the world. Median hotel rates (for all hotels): From $83 to $146 1. Medellín, Colombia Shutterstock/LMspencer Medellín has also undergone major changes over the years, making it one of the country's most lively cities today. It sits situated in a narrow valley, where high-rise apartments can be seen among soaring peaks. Thanks to its lovely climate, the city has earned the nickname 'the City of Eternal Spring'. Its cable-car transportation system allows travellers to travel more quickly while catching incredible views of the city from below. The city's 5-star hotel prices are 60% lower than the median rate for 5-star hotels around the world. Median hotel rates (for all hotels): From $74 to $161

