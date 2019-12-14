These are the 28 US cities where employees come to work sick most often — led by New York, Miami, and Minneapolis

Zetar Infinity/Shutterstock There were 45 million cases of the flu last year alone.

While experts advise staying home from work if you’re feeling sick, 90% of professionals said they have come into the office when they’re feeling under the weather, new data from staffing firm Accountemps found.

The top reason why employees came to the office sick is workload. This is the most common in New York, Miami, and Minneapolis.

Flu season is in full swing and overworked employees may be spreading the virus in the office.

Experts advise staying home when you’re sick, but just because someone isn’t feeling well doesn’t mean they won’t come into the office. Recent data from staffing firm Accountemps found that 90% of professionals have come into work with cold or flu symptoms. Accountemps surveyed 2,800 workers employed in office environments across 28 US cities.

Flu season usually peaks between December and February, but can last as late as May, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 45 million cases of the flu and 61,000 flu-related deaths last year alone, CDC reported.

Employees in some cities are more likely to come to work sick – especially if they’re overworked. The top reason employees came into work ill was having too much to do, the survey found. Workers were the most likely to come in sick because of workload in New York, Miami, and Minneapolis.

Business Insider broken down the 28 cities where employees come into work with cold and flu symptoms. Here they are in alphabetical order.

Atlanta, Georgia

ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work when sick:34%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 49%

Austin, Texas

Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work when sick:43%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 50%

Boston, Massachusetts

Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 29%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 56%

Charlotte, North Carolina

Employees who always come into work sick: 46%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 50%

Chicago, Illinois

Employees who always come into work sick: 38%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 55%

Cincinnati, Ohio

Employees who always come into work sick: 27%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 66%

Cleveland, Ohio

Employees who always come into work sick: 30%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 58%

Dallas, Texas

Jeremy Woodhouse/Getty Images

Employees who always come into work sick: 34%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 55%

Denver, Colorado

Employees who always come into work sick: 38%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 52%

Detroit, Michigan

Employees who always come into work sick: 22%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 62%

Houston, Texas

Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 31%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 53%

Indianapolis, Indiana

Employees who always come into work sick: 40%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 52%

Los Angeles, California

Employees who always come into work sick: 41%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 48%

Miami, Florida

Getty Images

Employees who always come into work sick: 48%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 48%

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nick Lundgren/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 30%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 57%

Nashville, Tennessee

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 30%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 59%

New York, New York

Employees who always come into work sick: 36%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 54%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TarnPisessith/Shutterstock The Love Statue is displayed in John F. Kennedy Plaza — better known as LOVE Park — in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Employees who always come into work sick: 33%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 55%

Phoenix, Arizona

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 43%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 49%

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 24%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 64%

Portland, Oregon

Getty Images Portland, Oregon.

Employees who always come into work sick: 17%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 72%

Raleigh, North Carolina

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 31%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 58%

Sacramento, California

Adonis Villanueva/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 20%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 67%

San Diego, California

Steve Heap/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 35%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 54%

San Francisco, California

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters California has permanently moved up its presidential primary from June to March.

Employees who always come into work sick: 22%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 61%

Seattle, Washington

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 28%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 64%

Tampa, Florida

ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 38%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 53%

Washington, DC

Orhan Cam/Shutterstock

Employees who always come into work sick: 24%

Employees who sometimes come into work sick: 62%

