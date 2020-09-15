Amazon will pay you a $1,000 sign-on bonus to work for the company in these 28 cities

AP Photo/Charles Krupa Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon is going on a hiring spree and offering $US1,000 sign-on bonuses to new employees.

A review of Amazon’s jobs site identified job postings in at least 28 cities advertising the $US1,000 sign-on bonus.

Amazon is planning to hire 100,000 workers and is luring potential candidates with $US1,000 sign-on bonuses in select cities, the company said Monday.

The company didn’t provide a full list of cities where it would offer the sign-on bonuses. But a review of Amazon’s jobs website identified listings in at least 28 cities that advertise the $US1,000 bonus.

These cities include Denver; Salt Lake City; Louisville, Kentucky; Indianapolis; Staten Island, New York; and Portland, Oregon.

All of the job listings that advertise the $US1,000 sign-on bonus are for warehouse employees. There are full-time, part-time, seasonal, and permanent roles available.

Here’s a list of the cities where Amazon’s site is advertising the sign-on bonus:

Milpitas, CA

San Jose, CA

Eastvale, CA

Denver, CO

Englewood, CO

Aurora, CO

Thornton, CO

Melrose Park, IL

Indianapolis, IN

Greenwood, IN

Louisville, KY

Hebron, KY

Milford, MA

Wilmington, MA

Bellingham, MA

Wixom, MI

West Deptford, NJ

Elizabeth, NJ

Cranbury, NJ

Staten Island, NY

Cincinnati, OH

Portland, OR

Tualatin, OR

Hazleton, PA

Salt Lake City, UT

Seattle, WA

Kent, WA

Kenosha, WI

