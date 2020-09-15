Amazon will pay you a $1,000 sign-on bonus to work for the company in these 28 cities

- Amazon is going on a hiring spree and offering $US1,000 sign-on bonuses to new employees.
- A review of Amazon’s jobs site identified job postings in at least 28 cities advertising the $US1,000 sign-on bonus.
Amazon is planning to hire 100,000 workers and is luring potential candidates with $US1,000 sign-on bonuses in select cities, the company said Monday.
The company didn’t provide a full list of cities where it would offer the sign-on bonuses. But a review of Amazon’s jobs website identified listings in at least 28 cities that advertise the $US1,000 bonus.
These cities include Denver; Salt Lake City; Louisville, Kentucky; Indianapolis; Staten Island, New York; and Portland, Oregon.
All of the job listings that advertise the $US1,000 sign-on bonus are for warehouse employees. There are full-time, part-time, seasonal, and permanent roles available.
Here’s a list of the cities where Amazon’s site is advertising the sign-on bonus:
- Milpitas, CA
- San Jose, CA
- Eastvale, CA
- Denver, CO
- Englewood, CO
- Aurora, CO
- Thornton, CO
- Melrose Park, IL
- Indianapolis, IN
- Greenwood, IN
- Louisville, KY
- Hebron, KY
- Milford, MA
- Wilmington, MA
- Bellingham, MA
- Wixom, MI
- West Deptford, NJ
- Elizabeth, NJ
- Cranbury, NJ
- Staten Island, NY
- Cincinnati, OH
- Portland, OR
- Tualatin, OR
- Hazleton, PA
- Salt Lake City, UT
- Seattle, WA
- Kent, WA
- Kenosha, WI
