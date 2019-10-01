15 cities where earning $100,000 a year isn't nearly enough to live well

Getty Images/Justin Sullivan San Francisco, California.

In some US cities, a family will barely scrape by while earning $US100,000 per year, according to GOBankingRates.

Of the cities that made the list, all but two – New York City and Arlington, Virginia- are on the west coast or in Hawaii.

The most expensive city isn’t San Francisco – it’s Sunnyvale, California, where GOBankingRates estimates a family will need over $US200,000 to live comfortably.

Read more personal finance coverage.

In most of America, earning $US100,000 a year could be considered a sign of success. But in many cities on the west coast, someone making $US100,000 a year will just be scraping by.

New data from GOBankingRates looks at what a family needs to make in America’s most expensive cites in order to live comfortably there. And, in these 15 cities, a household making $US100,000 per year will be just barely scraping by.

All but two of the cities- New York City and Arlington, Virginia – are on the west coast and Hawaii. Most of the cities were in California, though Honolulu, Hawaii and Seattle, Washington also made the list.

GOBankingRates looked at costs of living from the 2018 second quarter Consumer Expenditure Survey from the Bureau of Labour Statistics, and adjusted the average annual expenditure by the cost of living index created by information database Sperling’s Best Places. GOBankingRates also sourced average rent costs per month from Zillow, and information on annual costs of groceries, healthcare, utilities, transportation and more from Sperling.

Here are the top 15 cities where $US100,000 will hardly make ends meet, along with each city’s annual cost of living from GOBankingRates and average rent costs per month.

15. Hayward, California

In this city on the east side of the San Francisco Bay and south of Oakland, $US100,000 won’t go very far.

Annual cost of living: $US112,933

Average rent price: $US2,764

14. Arlington, Virginia

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

This suburb of Washington DC isn’t exempt from the high costs of living there just because it’s outside of the city.

Annual cost of living: $US116,947

Average rent price: $US2,239

13. Los Angeles, California

Shutterstock

In Los Angeles, where rent prices near $US2,700 per month, life is anything but cheap.

Annual cost of living: $US118,650

Average rent price: $US2,771

12. Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii is an urban oasis on a tropical island, but it’s no vacation from high costs of living.

Annual cost of living: $US122,298

Average rent price: $US2,405

11. Oakland, California

Shutterstock

Oakland isn’t totally exempt from the insanely high costs across the San Francisco Bay. While it’s still considerably cheaper than San Francisco itself, rent costs nearing $US3,000 per month won’t be very budget-friendly.

Annual cost of living: $US122,359

Average rent price: $US2,942

10. Seattle, Washington

AP

Seattle is another west coast city where not only rent, but all the costs of living, aren’t very affordable on $US100,000 or less.

Annual cost of living: $US124,062

Average rent price: $US2,238

9. Huntington Beach, California

Huntington Beach ranks higher overall for living costs than its urban neighbour Los Angeles.

Annual cost of living: $US125,461

Average rent price: $US2,754

8. New York City, New York

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

New York is the second east coast city to make the list, requiring a salary of over $US125,000 to live comfortably.

Annual cost of living: $US127,285

Average rent price: $US2,329

7. Irvine, California

Irvine residents have higher costs of living than the average Los Angeles resident.

Annual cost of living: $US128,623

Average rent price: $US2,903

6. Glendale, California

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of urban Los Angeles, Glendale, California residents see higher costs of living than most LA residents.

Annual cost of living: $US134,583

Average rent price: $US2,699

5. Bellevue, Washington

Tupungato/ Shutterstock

Bellevue, Washington is just one bridge away from Seattle, but this city-like suburb is home to many tech companies and corporations, as well as residents with high salaries.

Annual cost of living: $US140,908

Average rent price: $US2,421

4. Fremont, California

Outside of San Jose, this California city is now home to tech companies and automaker Tesla, which has increased the cost of living here.

Annual cost of living: $US154,409

Average rent price: $US3,027

3. San Jose, California

Getty Images

Living isn’t cheap in San Jose, and the average person will need about $US160,000 per year to live comfortably.

Annual cost of living: $US158,119

Average rent price: $US3,142

2. San Francisco, California

Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

San Francisco only ranks second on the list, but the average person will still need about $US185,000 to live comfortably in this expensive city.

Annual cost of living: $US185,303

Average rent price: $US4,272

1. Sunnyvale, California

Sunnyvale, California beats out San Francisco to become the most expensive city, and the most inaccessible to workers making under $US100,000 per year. Here, it will cost over $US200,000 per year to live comfortably.

Annual cost of living: $US238,333

Average rent price: $US3,551

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.