Cities Warn Of 500,000 Job Cuts, If Washington Doesn't Stop Local Fiscal Crises

Joe Weisenthal

For a little more perspective on California’s warning of a “fiscal meltdown” you should probably see this recent report from the US Conference of Mayors (.pdf) published earlier this week.

The nut: without a bailout from the federal government, local governments will need to layoff another 500K.

Here’s the breakdown of what categories are likely to be cut.

chart

Photo: Conference Of Mayors

