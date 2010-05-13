20 Cities Where Americans Love To Pig Out

Gus Lubin
eating sandwich woman

Photo: www.flickr.com

A man’s got to eat, right?But some households in some American cities spend much more on food each year than others, according to a new report from Bundle.

Five Detroit households could survive on the food budget of one household in America’s piggiest city.

First off, Americans spend $6,514 per household on food & drink

Groceries: $3,778

Dining out: $2,736

San Antonio spends $7,942 per household

Groceries: $3,961

Dining out: $3,981

Top restaurants: Starbucks, chilli's, McDonald's

Boston spends $8,071 per household

Groceries: $4,118

Dining out: $3,953

Top restaurants: Legal Sea Food, Starbucks, Duncan doughnuts

Baton Rouge spends $8,177 per household

Groceries: $4,481

Dining out: $3,696

Top restaurants: McDonald's, Outback Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Reno spends $8,252 per household

Groceries: $4,699

Dining out: $3,553

Top restaurants: Starbucks, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Rapscallion Seafood House

Los Angeles spends $8,310 per household

Groceries: $4,653

Dining out: $3,657

Top restaurants: Starbucks, California Pizza Kitchen, Cheesecake Factory

Colorado Springs spends $8,484 per household

Groceries: $5,481

Dining out: $3,003

Top restaurants: Starbucks, Texas Roadhouse, McDonald's

Seattle spends $8,669 per household

Groceries: $4,859

Dining out: $3,810

Top restaurants: Starbucks, Red Robin, Pagliacci Pizza

Plano spends $8,788 per household

Groceries: $5,025

Dining out: $3,763

Top restaurants: Starbucks, McDonald's, chilli's

Tucson spends $8,945 per household

Groceries: $5,083

Dining out: $3,862

Top restaurant: Starbucks, Olive Garden, Red Lobster

Fremont spends $8,960 per household

Groceries: $4,993

Dining out: $3,967

Top restaurants: Starbucks, McDonald's, Olive Garden

San Francisco spends $9,323 per household

Groceries: $4,373

Dining out: $4,950

Top restaurants: Starbucks, Peets Coffee & Tea, Yank Sing

Scottsdale spends $9,627 per household

Groceries: $5,089

Dining out: $4,538

Top restaurants: Starbucks, Cheesecake Factory, Chompies Restaurant

Nashville spends $9,680 per household

Groceries: $4,612

Dining out: $5,068

Top restaurants: Starbucks, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store And Restaurant, Bread & Company

Irvine spends $9,997 per household

Groceries: $5,580

Dining out: $4,417

Top restaurants: Starbucks, California Pizza Kitchen, McDonald's

D.C. spends $10,049 per household

Groceries: $4,506

Dining out: $5,543

Top restaurants: Starbucks, McDonald's, Cheesecake Factory

Durham spends $10,064 per household

Groceries: $5,364

Dining out: $4,700

Top restaurants: Starbucks, Panera Bread, McDonald's

Raleigh spends $10,086 per household

Groceries: $4,749

Dining out: $5,337

Top restaurants: Starbucks, The Angus Barn Ltd, Outback Steakhouse

San Jose spends $10,419 per household

Groceries: $5,439

Dining out: $4,980

Top restaurants: Starbucks, McDonald's, Cheesecake Factory

Arlington, VA spends $11,598 per household

Groceries: $5,313

Dining out: $6,285

Top restaurants: Starbucks, McDonald's, Cheesecake Factory

Austin spends $12,447 per household

Groceries: $5,439

Dining out: $6,301

Top restaurants: Starbucks, The Hills Country Club, McDonald's

BONUS: Manhattan households spend $13,079 on food (but the city average is $6,847)

Groceries: $5,403

Dining out: $7,676

Top restaurants: Seamlessweb (online delivery ordering), Starbucks, McDonalds

