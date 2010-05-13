20 Cities Where Americans Love To Pig Out

Photo: www.flickr.com
A man’s got to eat, right?But some households in some American cities spend much more on food each year than others, according to a new report from Bundle.
Five Detroit households could survive on the food budget of one household in America’s piggiest city.
Groceries: $3,961
Dining out: $3,981
Top restaurants: Starbucks, chilli's, McDonald's
Groceries: $4,118
Dining out: $3,953
Top restaurants: Legal Sea Food, Starbucks, Duncan doughnuts
Groceries: $4,481
Dining out: $3,696
Top restaurants: McDonald's, Outback Steakhouse, Ruth's Chris Steakhouse
Groceries: $4,699
Dining out: $3,553
Top restaurants: Starbucks, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, Rapscallion Seafood House
Groceries: $4,653
Dining out: $3,657
Top restaurants: Starbucks, California Pizza Kitchen, Cheesecake Factory
Groceries: $5,481
Dining out: $3,003
Top restaurants: Starbucks, Texas Roadhouse, McDonald's
Groceries: $4,859
Dining out: $3,810
Top restaurants: Starbucks, Red Robin, Pagliacci Pizza
Groceries: $5,025
Dining out: $3,763
Top restaurants: Starbucks, McDonald's, chilli's
Groceries: $5,083
Dining out: $3,862
Top restaurant: Starbucks, Olive Garden, Red Lobster
Groceries: $4,993
Dining out: $3,967
Top restaurants: Starbucks, McDonald's, Olive Garden
Groceries: $4,373
Dining out: $4,950
Top restaurants: Starbucks, Peets Coffee & Tea, Yank Sing
Groceries: $5,089
Dining out: $4,538
Top restaurants: Starbucks, Cheesecake Factory, Chompies Restaurant
Groceries: $4,612
Dining out: $5,068
Top restaurants: Starbucks, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store And Restaurant, Bread & Company
Groceries: $5,580
Dining out: $4,417
Top restaurants: Starbucks, California Pizza Kitchen, McDonald's
Groceries: $4,506
Dining out: $5,543
Top restaurants: Starbucks, McDonald's, Cheesecake Factory
Groceries: $5,364
Dining out: $4,700
Top restaurants: Starbucks, Panera Bread, McDonald's
Groceries: $4,749
Dining out: $5,337
Top restaurants: Starbucks, The Angus Barn Ltd, Outback Steakhouse
Groceries: $5,439
Dining out: $4,980
Top restaurants: Starbucks, McDonald's, Cheesecake Factory
Groceries: $5,313
Dining out: $6,285
Top restaurants: Starbucks, McDonald's, Cheesecake Factory
Groceries: $5,439
Dining out: $6,301
Top restaurants: Starbucks, The Hills Country Club, McDonald's
Groceries: $5,403
Dining out: $7,676
Top restaurants: Seamlessweb (online delivery ordering), Starbucks, McDonalds
