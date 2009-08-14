Here Are The Top 10 Markets For Green Cars

It appears Americans are finally more interested in buying small, fuel efficient cars.



But they’re not that interested. The market for tiny cars remains… tiny.

A Nielsen study reveals how few people want smaller, greener, cars like the Honda Fit, Toyota Prius, Toyota Yaris and Mini Cooper.

San Franciscans, for example, are 60% more likely than the rest of the country to buy a green car–but the market for such a car is only 11,184 people. That’s out of a city of 4 million.

Here’s the top 10 cities that want green cars. Take note of how small the market looks right now. Will this change in the next three years?

The 10 Cities That Want Green Cars →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.