Here Are The Top 10 Markets For Green Cars

Jay Yarow, Kamelia Angelova

It appears Americans are finally more interested in buying small, fuel efficient cars.

But they’re not that interested.  The market for tiny cars remains… tiny.

A Nielsen study reveals how few people want smaller, greener, cars like the Honda Fit, Toyota Prius, Toyota Yaris and Mini Cooper.

San Franciscans, for example, are 60% more likely than the rest of the country to buy a green car–but the market for such a car is only 11,184 people. That’s out of a city of 4 million.

Here’s the top 10 cities that want green cars. Take note of how small the market looks right now. Will this change in the next three years?

#10 Baltimore, Maryland

per cent More Likely To Buy Green Cars vs. U.S. Average: + 22%

City Residents: 637,455 (metro population: 2.7 million)

Potential Green Car Buyers: 3,765

#9 Los Angeles, California

Likeliness To Buy Green Cars Compared To U.S. Average: + 22%

City Residents: 4,018,080 (metro population: 13 million)

Potential Green Car Buyers: 19,519

#8 Honolulu, Hawaii

Likeliness To Buy Green Cars Compared To U.S. Average: + 24%

City Residents: 371,657 (metro population: 910,000)

Potential Green Car Buyers: 1,525

#7 Monterey-Salinas, California

Likeliness To Buy Green Cars Compared To U.S. Average: + 25%

City Residents: 30,641 (county population: 150,000)

Potential Green Car Buyers: 807

#6 Chicago, Illionois

Likeliness To Buy Green Cars Compared To U.S. Average: + 25%

City Residents: 2,853,114 (metro population: 9.8 million)

Potential Green Car Buyers: 12,218

#5 San Diego, California

Likeliness To Buy Green Cars Compared To U.S. Average: + 29%

City Residents: 1,353,993 (metro population: 3 million)

Potential Green Car Buyers: 3,842

#4 Boston, Massachusetts

Likeliness To Buy Green Cars Compared To U.S. Average: + 29%

City Residents: 609,023 (metro population: 4.5 million)

Potential Green Car Buyers: 8,625

#3 New York, NY

Likeliness To Buy Green Cars Compared To U.S. Average: + 31%

City Residents: 8,363,710 (metro population: 19 million)

Potential Green Car Buyers: 27,417

#2 Washington, D.C.

Likeliness To Buy Green Cars Compared To U.S. Average: + 44%

City Residents: 591,833 (metro population: 5.4 million)

Potential Green Car Buyers: 9,301

#1 San Francisco, California

Likeliness To Buy Green Cars Compared To U.S. Average: + 60%

City Residents: 808,976 (metro population: 4.2 million)

Potential Green Car Buyers: 11,184

