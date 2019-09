The 28 Fastest-Shrinking Cities In The World

Photo: ©FernandoGuerra

Despite the global wave of urbanization, some cities are shrinking.Among nearly 600 major cities listed in a UN report, 28 cities are on track to shrink between 1990 and 2025.



Russia dominates the list, along with many cities in former Soviet states. There are some surprises on there too, like Rome, Milan, and Turin in Italy.

We also published a list of the fastest-growing cities, which was dominated by China.

