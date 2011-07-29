Cities With The Most Post Offices On The Chopping Block

Photo: Flickr bowena

The U.S. Postal Service is considering the closure of 3,653 retail offices—that’s one out of every 10 in the country.Much of the conversation has focused on the effects this action will have on the rural mail system, but what really stands out is the large number of offices located in America’s decaying cities and towns, or neighborhoods.



USPS has not suggested to cut the delivery service from the current six days a week. That takes some of the leverage away from those who say that the Post Office will balance its books on the back of the American rural population.

Click here to read the rest of the post at 24/7 Wall St. >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.