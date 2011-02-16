MAP OF THE DAY: These Are The Cities And States That Have Shattered Pension Contracts

Facing huge budget shortfalls and declining revenue, lawmakers in state capitols and city halls across the country are increasingly looking for ways to cut back on the huge cost of public employee pensions.



This map from the centre for State and Local Government Excellence shows state and local governments that have already made major changes to their public pension systems. Visit the interactive site to get details on the specific reforms.

Photo: Image: centre for State & Local Government Excellence

