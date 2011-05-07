The 20 Cities That Are Most Exposed To Rising Sea Levels

Gus Lubin, Leah Goldman
apocalypse statue of liberty

If a hundred-year-flood struck New York City tomorrow, lifting sea level by 1.6 feet, as much as $360 billion in exposed assets could be destroyed.

Scary, right?

By the year 2070, however, a rise in sea levels due to climate change would expose $2.2 trillion in NYC property to a really big flood. Plus 1.5 million people would be endangered.

These projections come from an OECD report published in 2007 and referenced last week by the Asia Development Bank.

New York isn’t even the city most exposed to rising sea levels. That would be Miami.

#20 Alexandria, Egypt

$562 billion in exposed assets

and

4,375,000 in exposed population

are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 16 feet.

Source: OECD

#19 Virginia Beach, USA

$582 billion in exposed assets

and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 15 feet.

Source: OECD

#18 Qingdao, China

$602 billion in exposed assets

and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 105 feet.

Source: OECD

#17 Nagoya, Japan

$624 billion in exposed asses ts

and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 46 feet.

Source: OECD

#16 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

$653 billion in exposed asses ts

and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 13 feet.

Source: OECD

#15 Rotterdam, Netherlands

$826 billion in exposed asses ts

and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is -13 feet.

Source: OECD

#14 Amsterdam, Netherlands

$844 billion in exposed asses ts

and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is -6.6 feet.

Source: OECD

#13 Osaka-Kobe, Japan

$969 billion in exposed asses ts

and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 9.8 feet.

Source: OECD

#12 New Orleans, USA

$1,013 billion in exposed asses ts

and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is zero feet.

Source: OECD

#11 Ningbo, China

$1,013 billion in exposed asses ts

and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 30 feet.

Source: OECD

#10 Bangkok, Thailand

$1,118 billion in exposed asses ts

and

5,138,000 in exposed population

are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 6.6 feet.

Source: OECD

#9 Hong Kong, China

$1,164 billion in exposed asses ts

and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 85 feet. The average elevation is 16 feet.

Source: OECD

#8 Tokyo, Japan

$1,207 billion in exposed asses ts

and

2,521,000 in exposed population

are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 66 feet.

Source: OECD

#7 Tianjin, China

$1,231 billion in exposed asses ts

and

3,790,000 in exposed population

are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 26 feet.

Source: OECD

#6 Mumbai, India

$1,598 billion in exposed asses ts

and

11,418,000 in exposed population

are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 39 feet.

Source: OECD

#5 Shanghai, China

$1,771 billion in exposed asses ts

and

5,451,000 in exposed population

are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 20 feet.

Source: OECD

#4 Kolkata, India

$1,961 billion in exposed asses ts

and

14,014,000 in exposed population

are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 52 feet.

Source: OECD

#3 New York-Newark, USA

$2,147 billion in exposed asses ts

and

2,931,000 in exposed population

are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 6.6 feet.

Source: OECD

#2 Guangzhou, China

$3,358 billion in exposed asses ts

and

2,718,000 in exposed population

are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 32.8 feet.

Source: OECD

#1 Miami, USA

$3,513 billion in exposed asses ts

and

4,795,000 in exposed population

are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 3.28 feet.

Source: OECD

Also watch out for

The 25 Countries That Will Be Screwed In A Food Crisis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.