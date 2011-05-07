The 20 Cities That Are Most Exposed To Rising Sea Levels

If a hundred-year-flood struck New York City tomorrow, lifting sea level by 1.6 feet, as much as $360 billion in exposed assets could be destroyed.
Scary, right?
By the year 2070, however, a rise in sea levels due to climate change would expose $2.2 trillion in NYC property to a really big flood. Plus 1.5 million people would be endangered.
These projections come from an OECD report published in 2007 and referenced last week by the Asia Development Bank.
New York isn’t even the city most exposed to rising sea levels. That would be Miami.
$562 billion in exposed assets
and
4,375,000 in exposed population
are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 16 feet.
Source: OECD
$582 billion in exposed assets
and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 15 feet.
$602 billion in exposed assets
and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 105 feet.
$624 billion in exposed asses ts
and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 46 feet.
$653 billion in exposed asses ts
and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 13 feet.
$826 billion in exposed asses ts
and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is -13 feet.
$844 billion in exposed asses ts
and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is -6.6 feet.
$969 billion in exposed asses ts
and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 9.8 feet.
$1,013 billion in exposed asses ts
and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is zero feet.
$1,013 billion in exposed asses ts
and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 30 feet.
$1,118 billion in exposed asses ts
and
5,138,000 in exposed population
are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 6.6 feet.
$1,164 billion in exposed asses ts
and an unknown population are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 85 feet. The average elevation is 16 feet.
$1,207 billion in exposed asses ts
and
2,521,000 in exposed population
are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 66 feet.
$1,231 billion in exposed asses ts
and
3,790,000 in exposed population
are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 26 feet.
$1,598 billion in exposed asses ts
and
11,418,000 in exposed population
are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 39 feet.
$1,771 billion in exposed asses ts
and
5,451,000 in exposed population
are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 20 feet.
$1,961 billion in exposed asses ts
and
14,014,000 in exposed population
are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 52 feet.
$2,147 billion in exposed asses ts
and
2,931,000 in exposed population
are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 6.6 feet.
$3,358 billion in exposed asses ts
and
2,718,000 in exposed population
are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 32.8 feet.
$3,513 billion in exposed asses ts
and
4,795,000 in exposed population
are threatened by a 1.6 foot rise in sea level by 2070. The average elevation is 3.28 feet.
