The 20 Cities That Are Most Exposed To Rising Sea Levels

If a hundred-year-flood struck New York City tomorrow, lifting sea level by 1.6 feet, as much as $360 billion in exposed assets could be destroyed.



Scary, right?

By the year 2070, however, a rise in sea levels due to climate change would expose $2.2 trillion in NYC property to a really big flood. Plus 1.5 million people would be endangered.

These projections come from an OECD report published in 2007 and referenced last week by the Asia Development Bank.

New York isn’t even the city most exposed to rising sea levels. That would be Miami.

