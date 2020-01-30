10 US cities where rent for a one-bedroom apartment is increasing the most — and 10 cities where it's decreasing

Tom Williams/ Getty Rent has fluctuated in 2019.

In 2019, rent prices in some cities went up, while some cities saw decreases in rent.

Newark, New Jersey; Miami, Florida; and Phoenix, Arizona, all saw rent prices increase by more than 20% in 2019.

But rent prices in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Wichita, Kansas; and New Orleans, Louisiana, decreased by at least 10% last year.

Every year, rent prices fluctuate across the US.

Apartment Guide’s 2020 Annual Rent Report looked at data from across the US to find which cities saw the greatest increases in rent in 2019 and which saw the greatest decreases.

Last year, rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Newark, New Jersey, rose by 42.8%.

Gary Hershorn/ Getty Newark, New Jersey.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US2,305.09

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by .8%

In Miami, Florida, rent for a one-bedroom apartment rose 21.7% in 2019.

Education Images/ Getty Miami, Florida.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US2,597.57

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 2.1%

Phoenix, Arizona, saw a 21.2% increase in rent for a one-bedroom apartment last year.

Shutterstock Phoenix, Arizona.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US1,342.31

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 2%

In St. Petersburg, Florida, rent for a one-bedroom apartment increased by 19.9%.

Jeff Greenberg / Getty St. Petersburg, Florida.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US1,545.85

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 1.1%

Last year, rent for a one-bedroom apartment rose 19.6% in El Paso, Texas.

Joe Sohm/Visions of America / Getty El Paso, Texas.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US862.24

Cost of living throughout 2019: N/A

In 2019, Chandler, Arizona, saw a 17.8% increase in rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

Shutterstock Chandler, Arizona.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US1,417.15

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 2%

Henderson, Nevada, also saw a 16.9% increase for one-bedroom apartments last year.

Shutterstock Henderson, Nevada.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US1,375.29

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 1%

In 2019, Milwaukee, Wisconsin had a 14.9% increase in rent for a one-bedroom apartment.

Raymond Boyd/ Getty Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US1,412.25

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 1.1%

Likewise, rents for a one-bedroom apartment in Long Beach, California, increased by 14% in 2019.

Joe Sohm/ Visions of America/ Getty Long Beach, California.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US2,666.43

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 1.2%

Detroit, Michigan, rounds out the top ten cities with rising rent prices last year. Rent for a one-bedroom increased 13.2%.

JEFF KOWALSKY/ Getty Detroit, Michigan.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US1,607.10

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 4.7%

Meanwhile, some cities have decreasing rent prices. The largest drop last year was in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where rent for a one-bedroom apartment fell 26.8%.

Shutterstock Virginia Beach.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US1,165.64

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by .4%

Wichita, Kansas’ rent prices for one-bedroom apartments decreased by 14.9% in 2019.

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock Wichita, Kansas.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US804.46

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by .1%

In 2019, rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New Orleans, Louisiana, dropped by 14.4%.

f11photo/Shutterstock New Orleans, Louisiana.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US1,564.84

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 7.4%

Rent for one-bedroom apartments decreased 13.9% in Garland, Texas, last year.

Getty Images Garland, Texas.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US1,070.79

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 6.1%

Likewise, rent prices for one-bedroom apartments dropped 13.5% in 2019 in Arlington, Texas.

Shutterstock Arlington, Texas.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US1,000.02

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 3%

Madison, Wisconsin’s rent prices dropped 10.1% in 2019 for one-bedroom apartments.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US1,215.46

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 0.2%

Residents of Lubbock, Texas, saw a 9% decrease in rent prices for one-bedroom apartments in 2019.

Shutterstock Lubbock, Texas.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US707.66

Cost of living throughout 2019: Increased by 1%

Prices for one-bedroom apartments in Boston, Massachusetts, dropped 8.7% last year.

Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock Boston, Massachusetts.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US3,712.96

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by .3%

Residents of Toledo, Ohio, saw an 8.7% decrease in rent prices last year for one-bedroom apartments.

Shutterstock Toledo, Ohio.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US821.75

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 4%

Lastly, rent dropped 8.2% for one-bedroom apartments in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Brian S/Shutterstock Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average rent for a one-bedroom in 2019:$US669.96

Cost of living throughout 2019: Decreased by 3.5%

