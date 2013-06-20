REPORT: Brazil Caves On Bus Fare Hikes

Rob Wile
Rio De Janiero and Sao Paolo will reduce public transit fares in response to the massive protests that met the proposal, Brazil’s Globo news outlet reports .

The mayor of Rio said public transport fares will be reduced to R$ 2.75 from R$ 2.95, Globo says. In São Paulo, the Governor and Mayor announced train, subway and bus fares will be $R instead of R$ 3.20.

NPR’s Eydar Peralta reported earlier today 11 other cities had already bowed to pressure to reduce fares.

Brazil deployed special federal police Wednesday after a third day of protests broke out across the country, AlJazeera said.

