The 15 US Cities Where Poverty Is Soaring Fastest

Southern poverty has grown in an extreme way within America’s post-recession landscape, according to a new report from the Brookings Institution.

Of the 15 metro areas where poverty is expanding at the greatest rate, nine are located in the South, with four in North Carolina and another three in Florida.

Metro areas include cities and their surrounding suburbs, where poverty has been expanding fastest.

The Brookings report analyses the poverty levels in metro areas, examining the change between 2000 and the period of 2008-2012, which includes an average from a five-year Census estimate and shows the effect of the recession.

Business Insider previously looked at the Brookings report to see which U.S. cities had rapidly expanding poor neighborhoods. This analysis looks at the metro areas that saw the biggest overall increases in poverty. To do so, we ranked metro areas based on the change in poor population from 2000 through the 2008-2012 average.

For the year 2013, the Census set the poverty level at $US12,119 for a single person under the age of 65 and $US24,028 for a family of four.

10 (tied). North Port, Florida Homes near North Port Florida that were leveled by Hurricane Charley in 2006 77% growth in poor population 50,921 -- Poor population in 2000 90,285 -- Average poor population from 2008-2012 Sarasota County, home of North Port, has experienced a major spike in poverty since the start of the recession, particularly for those under 18, the Sarasota Herald Tribune reported in 2011, citing its own analysis of Census data. That analysis found the poverty rate jumped from 8.1% to 13.1% between 2007 and 2010. Based on a Brookings report comparing 2008 -- 2012 to 2000. Despite soaring poverty, the South still has a lot of friendly cities. The 10 Friendliest Cities In The US>



