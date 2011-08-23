The 10 Cities That Need More Sports Teams

Why Los Angeles?: Los Angeles is likely the poster child of all under served sports markets. Having the second biggest population of any city in the country while simultaneously not having an NFL team is more than enough to elevate the City of Angels to a status amongst the most lacking sports towns.

Two NFL franchises that are still very much in operation, the Oakland Raiders and the St. Louis Rams, have both played their home games in LA for stretches of their team's respective existences. The Raiders played at the Memorial Coliseum from 1982 until 1994. The Rams inhabited the city for nearly 50 years, as they played at the Memorial Coliseum from 1946 until 1979 and then at Anaheim Stadium from 1980 until 1994. It's safe to say that 1994 was not a good sports year for Los Angeles.

rumours of teams possibly relocating to Los Angeles, specifically the Minnesota Vikings and the Jacksonville Jaguars, have been reported and discussed for the last few years. It's probably just a matter of time until pigskin finds a home in the Southland.