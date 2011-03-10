The 15 Cities With The Most Underwater Mortgages

Photo: AP Images

The share of U.S. mortgages that are underwater rose from 22.5% to 23.1% last quarter, according to CoreLogic.That number has remained dangerously high for over a year.



Homeowners and investors fear that negative equity will lead to delinquency, foreclosure and further declines in home prices. Negative equity may increase next quarter, as organisations like Case Shiller say home prices will keep falling.

Las Vegas is the worst market again, with 69% of mortgages underwater.

