15 Cities With Huge Populations Living On Food Stamps

The number of Americans receiving food stamps rose to a record high of 41.8 million in July after a 20-month climb, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month.

By 2010, over a quarter of the total population in 239 counties was receiving food stamps. Most of these are small rural counties, but they also include major urban areas like Philadelphia and New York.

County by county, food stamp use does not always correlate to poverty. While food stamps reach about two-thirds of those eligible nationwide, this ranges widely between states, from California enrolling just 50% of those eligible to Missouri enrolling 98% of those eligible.

#15 Salem, Ore.

Population of Marion County: 319,177

People on food stamps: 20%

Children on food stamps: 37%

Change '07 - '09: +40%

#14 Kansas City, Mo.

Population of Jackson County: 670,843

People on food stamps: 21%

Children on food stamps: 40%

Change '07 - '09: +28%

#13 Springfield, Mass.

Population of Hampden County: 461,051

People on food stamps: 22%

Children on food stamps: 39%

Change '07 - '09: +31%

#12 Brooklyn, N.Y.

Population of Kings County: 2,574,109

People on food stamps: 22%

Children on food stamps: 35%

Change '07 - '09: +33%

#11 New Orleans, La.

Population of Orleans County: 337,549

People on food stamps: 22%

Children on food stamps: 49%

Change '07 - '09: +54%

#10 El Paso, Texas

Population of El Paso County: 754,355

People on food stamps: 22%

Children on food stamps: 38%

Change '07 - '09: +10%

#9 Detroit, Mich.

Population of Wayne County: 1,918,712

People on food stamps: 22%

Children on food stamps: 38%

Change '07 - '09: +17%

#8 Flint, Mich.

Population of Genesee County: 423,616

People on food stamps: 23%

Children on food stamps: 39%

Change '07 - '09: +19%

#7 Baltimore, Md.

Population of Baltimore City County: 633,704

People on food stamps: 24%

Children on food stamps: 42%

Change '07 - '09: +36%

#6 Memphis, Tenn.

Population of Shelby County: 904,594

People on food stamps: 25%

Children on food stamps: 44%

Change '07 - '09: +23%

#5 Philadelphia, Penn.

Population of Philadelphia County: 1,446,160

People on food stamps: 26%

Children on food stamps: 43%

Change '07 - '09: +14%

#4 Brownsville, Texas

Population of Cameron County: 400,726

People on food stamps: 27%

Children on food stamps: 47%

Change '07 - '09: +8%

#3 Bronx, N.Y.

Population of Bronx County: 1,398,717

People on food stamps: 29%

Children on food stamps: 46%

Change '07 - '09: +33%

#2 McAllen, Texas

Population of Hidalgo County: 748,363

People on food stamps: 29%

Children on food stamps: 49%

Change '07 - '09: +11%

#1 St. Louis, Mo.

Population of St. Louis City County: 353,064

People on food stamps: 36%

Children on food stamps: 63%

Change '07 - '09: +19%

If those numbers seem high, then it's because they are...

