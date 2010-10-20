15 Cities With Huge Populations Living On Food Stamps

The number of Americans receiving food stamps rose to a record high of 41.8 million in July after a 20-month climb, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier this month.
By 2010, over a quarter of the total population in 239 counties was receiving food stamps. Most of these are small rural counties, but they also include major urban areas like Philadelphia and New York.
County by county, food stamp use does not always correlate to poverty. While food stamps reach about two-thirds of those eligible nationwide, this ranges widely between states, from California enrolling just 50% of those eligible to Missouri enrolling 98% of those eligible.
Population of Marion County: 319,177
People on food stamps: 20%
Children on food stamps: 37%
Change '07 - '09: +40%
Source: state agencies, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Census Bureau, via NYT
Population of Kings County: 2,574,109
People on food stamps: 22%
Children on food stamps: 35%
Change '07 - '09: +33%
Population of Orleans County: 337,549
People on food stamps: 22%
Children on food stamps: 49%
Change '07 - '09: +54%
Population of El Paso County: 754,355
People on food stamps: 22%
Children on food stamps: 38%
Change '07 - '09: +10%
Population of Wayne County: 1,918,712
People on food stamps: 22%
Children on food stamps: 38%
Change '07 - '09: +17%
Population of Genesee County: 423,616
People on food stamps: 23%
Children on food stamps: 39%
Change '07 - '09: +19%
Population of Baltimore City County: 633,704
People on food stamps: 24%
Children on food stamps: 42%
Change '07 - '09: +36%
Population of Shelby County: 904,594
People on food stamps: 25%
Children on food stamps: 44%
Change '07 - '09: +23%
Population of Philadelphia County: 1,446,160
People on food stamps: 26%
Children on food stamps: 43%
Change '07 - '09: +14%
Population of Bronx County: 1,398,717
People on food stamps: 29%
Children on food stamps: 46%
Change '07 - '09: +33%
Population of Hidalgo County: 748,363
People on food stamps: 29%
Children on food stamps: 49%
Change '07 - '09: +11%
Population of St. Louis City County: 353,064
People on food stamps: 36%
Children on food stamps: 63%
Change '07 - '09: +19%
