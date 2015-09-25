The 10 cities have the most bars per household

If you live in San Francisco, you’re in luck.

Because your city officially has the most bars per household in the US.

In honour of Oktoberfest, Trulia put together a map showing the top 10 metro areas with the highest concentration of bars in the US.

According to their findings, San Francisco comes in first place with 16.5 bars for every 10,000 households. Maui, Hawaii and Reno, Nevada aren’t too far behind with about 14 bars per every 10,000 households.

Other cities that make the top ten include Portland, Oregon, Ithaca, New York, and “traditional party destinations such as New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Myrtle Beach.”

Check out the top 10 below.

