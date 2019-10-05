The 20 cities in the Northeast that Americans are escaping in droves

John Moore/Getty Images Atlantic City, New Jersey, had net negative migration of 12,869 people between 2010 and 2018.

Many cities in the Northeastern region of the US saw big population outflows over the last decade.

We found the 20 metro areas in the Northeast with the most net outmigration between 2010 and 2018, adjusted by the size of the 2010 population.

Many Americans have been moving to the South over the last several years, and a lot of those people came from the Northeast.

Using data from the Census Bureau’s Population Estimates program, we found the metropolitan areas located in the Northeastern states with the most negative net migration between 2010 and 2018, adjusted by the size of the 2010 metro area population.

Net migration measures the number of people who moved into the metro area from some other part of the US or another country, minus the number of people who left the metro area over that period. That means the cities on our list saw many more people move out since 2010 than move in.

Here are the 20 Northeastern cities with the most net outmigration as a share of 2010 population:

20. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Connecticut, had a net population loss from migration of 18,697 between 2010 and 2018 — 1.5% of the metro’s 2010 population of 1,212,381.

19. Altoona, Pennsylvania, had a net population loss from migration of 2,001 between 2010 and 2018 — 1.6% of the metro’s 2010 population of 127,089.

18. Lewiston-Auburn, Maine, had a net population loss from migration of 1,753 between 2010 and 2018 — 1.6% of the metro’s 2010 population of 107,702.

17. Kingston, New York, had a net population loss from migration of 3,069 between 2010 and 2018 — 1.7% of the metro’s 2010 population of 182,493.

16. New Haven-Milford, Connecticut, had a net population loss from migration of 14,814 between 2010 and 2018 — 1.7% of the metro’s 2010 population of 862,477.

15. Glens Falls, New York, had a net population loss from migration of 2,405 between 2010 and 2018 — 1.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 128,923.

14. Williamsport, Pennsylvania, had a net population loss from migration of 2,245 between 2010 and 2018 — 1.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 116,111.

13. Rochester, New York, had a net population loss from migration of 23,528 between 2010 and 2018 — 2.2% of the metro’s 2010 population of 1,079,671.

12. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey, had a net population loss from migration of 448,336 between 2010 and 2018 — 2.3% of the metro’s 2010 population of 19,567,410.

11. Trenton, New Jersey, had a net population loss from migration of 8,539 between 2010 and 2018 — 2.3% of the metro’s 2010 population of 366,513.

10. Utica-Rome, New York, had a net population loss from migration of 8,098 between 2010 and 2018 — 2.7% of the metro’s 2010 population of 299,397.

9. Syracuse, New York, had a net population loss from migration of 23,156 between 2010 and 2018 — 3.5% of the metro’s 2010 population of 662,577.

8. Norwich-New London, Connecticut, had a net population loss from migration of 9,732 between 2010 and 2018 — 3.6% of the metro’s 2010 population of 274,055.

7. Erie, Pennsylvania, had a net population loss from migration of 11,067 between 2010 and 2018 — 3.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 280,566.

6. Binghamton, New York, had a net population loss from migration of 11,484 between 2010 and 2018 — 4.6% of the metro’s 2010 population of 251,725.

5. Atlantic City-Hammonton, New Jersey, had a net population loss from migration of 12,869 between 2010 and 2018 — 4.7% of the metro’s 2010 population of 274,549.

4. Johnstown, Pennsylvania, had a net population loss from migration of 7,980 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.6% of the metro’s 2010 population of 143,679.

3. Elmira, New York, had a net population loss from migration of 4,950 between 2010 and 2018 — 5.6% of the metro’s 2010 population of 88,830.

2. Vineland-Bridgeton, New Jersey, had a net population loss from migration of 10,118 between 2010 and 2018 — 6.4% of the metro’s 2010 population of 156,898.

1. Watertown-Fort Drum, New York, had a net population loss from migration of 14,329 between 2010 and 2018 — 12.3% of the metro’s 2010 population of 116,229.

