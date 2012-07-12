These Municipalities May Also Soon Face Bankruptcy

San Bernardino filed for the second largest city bankruptcy in U.S. history earlier today, after two other cities in California, including the largest bankruptcy ever in Stockton, have filed in recent weeks.



Filing for bankruptcy has become a common trend throughout the country as of late, with Jefferson County, Alabama, and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, filing last year. The attached slideshow features the three bankruptcies that have been filed over the past few weeks as well as the cities across the country that could be headed toward a similar fate. These cities may not file for bankruptcy in the near future, but they are struggling for various reasons and the potential for future bankruptcy filings is real.

