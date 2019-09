Here’s your current map of gas misery, from GasBuddy.com.



Across California people are staring at prices close to four dollars, with some cities closer to five.

Alaska, Hawaii, the New York area and parts of Maine, Minnesota, Washington and Oregon also face extreme prices.

The last time prices were this high was in 2008.

