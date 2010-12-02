The 15 World Cities That Were Destroyed By The Recession

Two years into the ostensible recovery, Brookings has published a comprehensive report on the strongest metro economies before, during and after the global recession.



There’s no doubt where the recovery has been strongest. Emerging markets make up all of the 15 top ranked metros, including Shanghai, Mumbai and Rio de Janeiro.

The worst metro recoveries list is more diverse. Three American cities make the bottom 15, along with headline favourites Dubai, Athens and Dublin. As the eurozone unemployment reaches a 12-year high, expect more European cities to sink to the bottom.

The report by Brookings, Deutsche Bank and London School of Economics ranks 150 global cities by employment and income growth.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.