8 Ways US Cities Are Slashing Spending And Cutting Services

Eric Platt
Town Hall Meeting in Los Angeles City Council

Photo: AP Photos/Chris Pizzello

Municipalities expect major spending cuts amid revenue shortfalls.According to the National League of Cities, revenues will decline another 2.3% this year on lowered state aid and a smaller tax base.

The NLC surveyed 272 cities across the US to see how each city planned to cut back.

We ranked the 8 most popular actions.

#8: Human Services Cuts

  • 2011: 14% of cities plan to cut Human Services
  • 2010: 17%
  • 2009: 11%

Source: National League of Cities

#7: Modifying Pension Benefits/Plans

  • 2011: 20% of cities plan to modify pensions
  • 2010: 22%
  • 2009: 12%

Source: National League of Cities

#6: Across the Board Services Cuts

  • 2011: 24% of cities plan to make cuts across the board
  • 2010: 25%
  • 2009: 17%

Source: National League of Cities

#5: Public Safety Cuts

  • 2011: 19% of cities plan to cut public safety
  • 2010: 25%
  • 2009: 14%

Source: National League of Cities

#4: Modifying Health Care Benefits

  • 2011: 36% of cities plan to modify health care benefits
  • 2010: 34%
  • 2009: 25%

Source: National League of Cities

#3: Cuts in Other Services, including Libraries and Parks

  • 2011: 42% of cities plan to cut other services
  • 2010: 44%
  • 2009: 33%

Source: National League of Cities

#2: Delaying or cancelling Capital Projects

  • 2011: 60% of cities plan to delay or cancel capital projects
  • 2010: 69%
  • 2009: 62%

Source: National League of Cities

#1: Personnel Cuts and Layoffs

  • 2011: 72% of cities plan layoffs or furloughs
  • 2010: 79%
  • 2009: 67%

Source: National League of Cities

New Painful Poverty Statistics


The Census recently released painful poverty statistics that underscores these cuts.
Click here to see data on poverty's impact on America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.