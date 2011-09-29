8 Ways US Cities Are Slashing Spending And Cutting Services

Photo: AP Photos/Chris Pizzello
Municipalities expect major spending cuts amid revenue shortfalls.According to the National League of Cities, revenues will decline another 2.3% this year on lowered state aid and a smaller tax base.
The NLC surveyed 272 cities across the US to see how each city planned to cut back.
We ranked the 8 most popular actions.
- 2011: 14% of cities plan to cut Human Services
- 2010: 17%
- 2009: 11%
Source: National League of Cities
- 2011: 20% of cities plan to modify pensions
- 2010: 22%
- 2009: 12%
Source: National League of Cities
- 2011: 24% of cities plan to make cuts across the board
- 2010: 25%
- 2009: 17%
Source: National League of Cities
- 2011: 19% of cities plan to cut public safety
- 2010: 25%
- 2009: 14%
Source: National League of Cities
- 2011: 36% of cities plan to modify health care benefits
- 2010: 34%
- 2009: 25%
Source: National League of Cities
- 2011: 42% of cities plan to cut other services
- 2010: 44%
- 2009: 33%
Source: National League of Cities
- 2011: 60% of cities plan to delay or cancel capital projects
- 2010: 69%
- 2009: 62%
Source: National League of Cities
- 2011: 72% of cities plan layoffs or furloughs
- 2010: 79%
- 2009: 67%
Source: National League of Cities
The Census recently released painful poverty statistics that underscores these cuts.
