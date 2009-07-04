July 4th: CANCELLED

The skies over hundreds of U.S. cities throughout the U.S. will remain dark on July 4th as the recession forces officials to cancel fireworks displays.

Some communities have received last minute sponsorships to reinstate the celebrations, but others have not been so lucky.

Here are 10 cities skipping July 4th this year.

Euclid, Ohio Population: 53,000 July 4th Cost: $150,000 This Cleveland suburb -- where American flags fly year-round and 'Support Our Troops' posters are displayed in most storefronts -- will be skipping July 4th celebrations. Community officials decided to cancel the fireworks display, which can get expensive because of police overtime and cleaning costs. Carrollton, Texas Population: 122,000 July 4th Cost: $20,000 Faced with a $2.3-million budget shortfall, the city cancelled all July 4th celebrations -- including its traditional street food vendor fair -- for second year in a row. Carrollton was #15 on the Best Place To Live in 2008 list by Money magazine. So much for that honour. Yonkers, NY Population: 197,000 July 4th Cost: $100,000 The skies above this New York City suburb will remain dark on July 4th as the township decided to save on police overtime, fireworks, and celebration costs. Montebello, California Population: 62,000 July 4th Cost: $39,000 Montebello, which has a 12% unemployment rate, has decided to forgo celebrations and donate the fireworks budget to local food banks. 'We figured that, instead of burning the money in the air, why not give it to people who need it,' said Mayor Rosemarie Vasquez. Re-elect Mayor Vasquez! Punta Gorda, Florida Population: 17,000 Cost: $20,000 This Gulf Coast city was devastated in 2004 by Hurricane Charley, and has been struggling to rebuild itself ever since. The recession hasn't helped Monterey, California Population: 31,000 July 4th Cost: $280,000 The fireworks display over Monterey Bay was canceled due to a $7.5 million budget deficit for this fiscal year has forced $6 million in program and service cuts, layoffs, and employee concessions totaling an additional $1 million, according to local officials. Fergus Falls, Minnesota Population: 14,000 Cost: $15,000-$20,000 The city's budget could not afford the fireworks tab this year, and since no local businesses and residents could donate the money due to layoffs, Fergus Falls cancelled it. Blue Springs, Missouri Population: 54,000 July 4th Cost: $14,000 Budget deficit forced Blue Springs to tighten its belt even tighter -- no fireworks this year. Charlottesville, Virginia Population: 41,000 Cost: $40,000 Local businesses in Charlottesville, Va., that organise the July 4th event are scaling it back this year, forgoing the fireworks display. They've already canceled the celebrations for next year, too. Hialeah, Florida Population: 210,000 Cost: $45,000 The annual fireworks display and festivities were canceled this year because sponsorship money dried up after the housing crash.

