The 15 Cities With The Worst Growth In America

U.S. GDP grew 2.5% in 2010. Some U.S. cities had growth rates more than double that of the national rate.



Unfortunately, 61 of the 366 metropolitan areas posted negative rates, according to a report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

We ranked the 15 cities that posted the worst GDP declines in 2010 and we highlighted how growth has trended since 2008.

Stockton and Vallejo-Fairfield, which have some of the worst foreclosure rates in the country, made the list.

Note: GDP figures are for 2010. Population figures are based on 2009 US Census estimates.

