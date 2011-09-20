The 15 Cities With The Worst Growth In America

Mamta Badkar
U.S. GDP grew 2.5% in 2010.  Some U.S. cities had growth rates more than double that of the national rate.

Unfortunately, 61 of the 366 metropolitan areas posted negative rates, according to a report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

We ranked the 15 cities that posted the worst GDP declines in 2010 and we highlighted how growth has trended since 2008.

Stockton and Vallejo-Fairfield, which have some of the worst foreclosure rates in the country, made the list.

Note: GDP figures are for 2010. Population figures are based on 2009 US Census estimates.

#15 St. George, Utah

Change 2009 - 2010: -1.6%

Real GDP: $2.97 billion

Population: 137,473

St. George's GDP declined 4.1% year-over-year in 2008 and fell 7% in 2009 with finance and construction being the weakest industries.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#14 Yakima, Washington

Change 2009 - 2010: -1.8%

Real GDP: $6.5 billion

Population: 239,054

The natural resources and mining industry is really lagging in Yakima. After growing modestly in 2008, GDP declined 0.5% in 2009.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#13 Yuba City, California

Change 2009 - 2010: -1.8%

Real GDP: $4.2 billion

Population: 165,539

Yuba City's GDP grew 2.8% in 2008, eased to 1.3% in 2009, and went negative last year. The financial as well as natural resources and mining industries are lagging.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#12 Las Vegas-Paradise, Nevada

Change 2009 - 2010: -1.9%

Real GDP: $80.3 billion

Population: 1.9 million

After falling 4% in 2008 and 7.9% in 2009, the rate of decline is decelerating in Las Vegas-Paradise. Weak construction has weighed heavily on the metro area.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#11 Mount Vernon-Anacortes, Washington

Change 2009 - 2010: -2%

Real GDP: $4.8 billion

Population: 119,534

After growing 7.6% in 2009, Mount Vernon-Anacortes GDP declined last year. Non-durable goods manufacturing has been lagging.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#10 Lake Charles, Louisiana

Change 2009 - 2010: -2.1%

Real GDP: $9.98 billion

Population: 194,138

Lake Charles saw three straight year of GDP decline falling 5.8% in 2008 and 3.2% in 2009. Construction and finance have been lagging.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#9 Brunswick, Georgia

Change 2009 - 2010: -2.4%

Real GDP: $2.8 billion

Population: 103,841

Brunswick has posted negative GDP rates since 2008. GDP fell a whopping 5.9% in 2009.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#8 Stockton, California

Change 2009 - 2010: -2.5%

Real GDP: $17.1 billion

Population: 674,860

Stockton's GDP rate has declined consistently since 2008. Financial services and the public sector have weighed on growth in the area.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#7 Pascagoula, Mississippi

Change 2009 - 2010: -2.8%

Real GDP: $6.9 billion

Population: 155,603

In 2008, Pascagula was grew a colossal 23.7% and moderated to 8.2% in 2009. However, the hot economy quickly turned cold.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#6 Napa, California

Change 2009 - 2010: -3%

Real GDP: $6.15 billion

Population: 134,650

Napa's economy has contracted consistently since 2008, falling 3.8% in 2009. Manufacturing is dragging on the metro's GDP growth.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#5 Grand Junction, Colorado

Change 2009 - 2010: -3.3%

Real GDP: $4.2 billion

Population: 146,093

Grand Junction posted an impressive 8.4% GDP growth rate in 2008, but plummeted -6.3% in 2009. However, the decline is showing signs of slowing. Construction in the metro has been hit hard.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#4 Sebastian-Vero Beach, Florida

Change 2009 - 2010: -3.6%

Real GDP: $3.7 billion

Population: 135,167

Sebastian-Vero's economy continues to struggle. GDP growth declined -3.5% in 2008, followed by an even steeper -6% decline in 2009.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#3 Casper, Wyoming

Change 2009 - 2010: -3.8%

Real GDP: $6.7 billion

Population: 74,508

After posting an incredible growth rates of 15% in 2008 and 12.8% in 2009, the economy turned cold off last year.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#2 Farmington, New Mexico

Change 2009 - 2010: -3.8%

Real GDP: $4.8 billion

Population: 124,131

Growth in Farmington had dropped 6.1% in 2008. GDP rose 3.6% in 2009, but was wiped out by last year's slowdown.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

#1 Vallejo-Fairfield, California

Change 2009 - 2010: -3.8%

Real GDP: $12.2 billion

Population: 407,234

The Vallejo-Fairfield metro area fell 1.1% in 2009. The decline seems to be accelerating. The manufacturing industry, especially that of non-durable goods, has been lagging.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau

