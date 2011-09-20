The 15 Cities With The Worst Growth In America

U.S. GDP grew 2.5% in 2010. Some U.S. cities had growth rates more than double that of the national rate.
Unfortunately, 61 of the 366 metropolitan areas posted negative rates, according to a report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
We ranked the 15 cities that posted the worst GDP declines in 2010 and we highlighted how growth has trended since 2008.
Stockton and Vallejo-Fairfield, which have some of the worst foreclosure rates in the country, made the list.
Note: GDP figures are for 2010. Population figures are based on 2009 US Census estimates.
Change 2009 - 2010: -1.6%
Real GDP: $2.97 billion
Population: 137,473
St. George's GDP declined 4.1% year-over-year in 2008 and fell 7% in 2009 with finance and construction being the weakest industries.
Change 2009 - 2010: -1.8%
Real GDP: $6.5 billion
Population: 239,054
The natural resources and mining industry is really lagging in Yakima. After growing modestly in 2008, GDP declined 0.5% in 2009.
Change 2009 - 2010: -1.8%
Real GDP: $4.2 billion
Population: 165,539
Yuba City's GDP grew 2.8% in 2008, eased to 1.3% in 2009, and went negative last year. The financial as well as natural resources and mining industries are lagging.
Change 2009 - 2010: -1.9%
Real GDP: $80.3 billion
Population: 1.9 million
After falling 4% in 2008 and 7.9% in 2009, the rate of decline is decelerating in Las Vegas-Paradise. Weak construction has weighed heavily on the metro area.
Change 2009 - 2010: -2%
Real GDP: $4.8 billion
Population: 119,534
After growing 7.6% in 2009, Mount Vernon-Anacortes GDP declined last year. Non-durable goods manufacturing has been lagging.
Change 2009 - 2010: -2.1%
Real GDP: $9.98 billion
Population: 194,138
Lake Charles saw three straight year of GDP decline falling 5.8% in 2008 and 3.2% in 2009. Construction and finance have been lagging.
Change 2009 - 2010: -2.4%
Real GDP: $2.8 billion
Population: 103,841
Brunswick has posted negative GDP rates since 2008. GDP fell a whopping 5.9% in 2009.
Change 2009 - 2010: -2.5%
Real GDP: $17.1 billion
Population: 674,860
Stockton's GDP rate has declined consistently since 2008. Financial services and the public sector have weighed on growth in the area.
Change 2009 - 2010: -2.8%
Real GDP: $6.9 billion
Population: 155,603
In 2008, Pascagula was grew a colossal 23.7% and moderated to 8.2% in 2009. However, the hot economy quickly turned cold.
Change 2009 - 2010: -3%
Real GDP: $6.15 billion
Population: 134,650
Napa's economy has contracted consistently since 2008, falling 3.8% in 2009. Manufacturing is dragging on the metro's GDP growth.
Change 2009 - 2010: -3.3%
Real GDP: $4.2 billion
Population: 146,093
Grand Junction posted an impressive 8.4% GDP growth rate in 2008, but plummeted -6.3% in 2009. However, the decline is showing signs of slowing. Construction in the metro has been hit hard.
Change 2009 - 2010: -3.6%
Real GDP: $3.7 billion
Population: 135,167
Sebastian-Vero's economy continues to struggle. GDP growth declined -3.5% in 2008, followed by an even steeper -6% decline in 2009.
Change 2009 - 2010: -3.8%
Real GDP: $6.7 billion
Population: 74,508
After posting an incredible growth rates of 15% in 2008 and 12.8% in 2009, the economy turned cold off last year.
Change 2009 - 2010: -3.8%
Real GDP: $4.8 billion
Population: 124,131
Growth in Farmington had dropped 6.1% in 2008. GDP rose 3.6% in 2009, but was wiped out by last year's slowdown.
Change 2009 - 2010: -3.8%
Real GDP: $12.2 billion
Population: 407,234
The Vallejo-Fairfield metro area fell 1.1% in 2009. The decline seems to be accelerating. The manufacturing industry, especially that of non-durable goods, has been lagging.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.