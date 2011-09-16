The 15 Cities With The Fastest Economic Growth

U.S. GDP grew 2.5% in 2010 after falling 2.5% in 2009.
Some cities grew much faster than others.
A new report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows how 366 metropolitan areas each fared in 2010.
We pulled together the 15 fastest growing metropolitan areas, and highlighted the industries driving those gains.
Note: GDP figures are for 2010. Population figures are based on 2009 US Census estimates.
Change 2009 - 2010: 6.9%
Real GDP: $4.2 billion
Population: 113,228
Leading Industry: Leisure and hospitality
Change 2009 - 2010: 6.9%
Real GDP: $8.7 billion
Population: 185,618
Leading industry: Education and health services
Change 2009 - 2010: 7%
Real GDP: $82 billion
Population: 1.7 million
Leading industry: Trade
Change 2009 - 2010: 7%
Real GDP: $2.6 billion
Population: 88,331
Leading industry: Trade and durable goods manufacturing
Change 2009 - 2010: 7.1%
Real GDP: $7.1 billion
Population: 163,370
Leading industry: Durable goods manufacturing
Change 2009 - 2010: 7.4%
Real GDP: $5.2 billion
Population: 120,327
Leading industry: Finance, and professional and business services
Change 2009 - 2010: 7.5%
Real GDP: $21.2 billion
Population: 391,516
Leading industry: Natural resources and mining
Change 2009 - 2010: 7.7%
Real GDP: $3 billion
Population: 74,420
Leading industry: Government jobs
Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis / U.S. Census Bureau
Change 2009 - 2010: 7.8%
Real GDP: $3.4 billion
Population: 116.840
Leading industry: Trade, natural resources and mining
Change 2009 - 2010: 8.3%
Real GDP: $16.4 billion
Population: 263,171
Leading industry: Finance
Change 2009 - 2010: 9.3%
Real GDP: $9.9 billion
Population: 132,316
Leading industry: Natural resources and mining
Change 2009 - 2010: 10.1%
Real GDP: $3.9 billion
Population: 76,063
Leading industry: Durable goods manufacturing.
Change 2009 - 2010: 13%
Real GDP: $8.8 billion
Population: 200,502
Leading industry: Durable goods manufacturing
Change 2009 - 2010: 13.4%
Real GDP: $167.7 billion
Population: 1.84 million
Leading industry: Information technology
Change 2009 - 2010: 14.4%
Real GDP: $4.65 billion
Population: 113,433
Leading industry: Government jobs
