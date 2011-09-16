The 15 Cities With The Fastest Economic Growth

Mamta Badkar
U.S. GDP grew 2.5% in 2010 after falling 2.5% in 2009.

Some cities grew much faster than others.

A new report by the Bureau of Economic Analysis shows how 366 metropolitan areas each fared in 2010.

We pulled together the 15 fastest growing metropolitan areas, and highlighted the industries driving those gains. 

Note: GDP figures are for 2010. Population figures are based on 2009 US Census estimates.

#15 Lawton, Oklahoma

Change 2009 - 2010: 6.9%

Real GDP: $4.2 billion

Population: 113,228

Leading Industry: Leisure and hospitality

#14 Rochester, Minnesota

Change 2009 - 2010: 6.9%

Real GDP: $8.7 billion

Population: 185,618

Leading industry: Education and health services

#13 Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, Texas

Change 2009 - 2010: 7%

Real GDP: $82 billion

Population: 1.7 million

Leading industry: Trade

#12 Elmira, New York

Change 2009 - 2010: 7%

Real GDP: $2.6 billion

Population: 88,331

Leading industry: Trade and durable goods manufacturing

#11 Oshkosh-Neenah, WI

Change 2009 - 2010: 7.1%

Real GDP: $7.1 billion

Population: 163,370

Leading industry: Durable goods manufacturing

#10 Morgantown, West Virginia

Change 2009 - 2010: 7.4%

Real GDP: $5.2 billion

Population: 120,327

Leading industry: Finance, and professional and business services

#9 Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana

Change 2009 - 2010: 7.5%

Real GDP: $21.2 billion

Population: 391,516

Leading industry: Natural resources and mining

#8 Hinesville-Fort Stewart, Georgia

Change 2009 - 2010: 7.7%

Real GDP: $3 billion

Population: 74,420

Leading industry: Government jobs

#7 Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Change 2009 - 2010: 7.8%

Real GDP: $3.4 billion

Population: 116.840

Leading industry: Trade, natural resources and mining

#6 Lafayette, Louisiana

Change 2009 - 2010: 8.3%

Real GDP: $16.4 billion

Population: 263,171

Leading industry: Finance

#5 Midland, Texas

Change 2009 - 2010: 9.3%

Real GDP: $9.9 billion

Population: 132,316

Leading industry: Natural resources and mining

#4 Columbus, Indiana

Change 2009 - 2010: 10.1%

Real GDP: $3.9 billion

Population: 76,063

Leading industry: Durable goods manufacturing.

#3 Elkhart-Goshen, Indiana

Change 2009 - 2010: 13%

Real GDP: $8.8 billion

Population: 200,502

Leading industry: Durable goods manufacturing

#2 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Change 2009 - 2010: 13.4%

Real GDP: $167.7 billion

Population: 1.84 million

Leading industry: Information technology

#1 Elizabethtown, Kentucky

Change 2009 - 2010: 14.4%

Real GDP: $4.65 billion

Population: 113,433

Leading industry: Government jobs

