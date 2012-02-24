Citibank Made This List Of Companies Who Want To Cut Their Ad Agency Bills

Photo: c_pichler / Flickr, CC

A note from Citigroup’s advertising analysts on adspend trends among the major global advertisers has a whole section on what it calls “an increased focus on driving efficiency within marketing spend.”

Translation: These companies—such as Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo—are sick of paying their ad agencies for services that consumers never see, and are shifting their budgets to digital media where they can get free impressions they don’t pay for. (We saw this earlier at P&G.)

This could be really bad news for the agency world, Citi says (emphasis added):”There are even suggestions that this should lead to a stabilisation or reduction in marketing spend longer term.”



Citi culled these quotes from ad clients’ recent quarterly earnings calls, all of which were directed at wasteful ad agency spending:

General Motors: “We had dozens of advertising agencies, some multiple media managers and many creatives, and we just let that become too decentralized, and we lost our purchasing power.”

Heineken: “What is more important is that that increase is fully concentrated on the so-called consumer facing expenses. It is really things which are seen by consumers like advertising, like sponsoring, like POS materials and not market research, studies, development, projects, which are in-house.”

Kellogg: “The shift of our spending in recent years is to digital media. This shift has allowed us to partially offset inflation and increase effectiveness at the same time.”

L’Oreal: “We’re rolling out worldwide econometric, very sharp, cutting-edge systems to measure the efficiency of our ad spend, both on the creations and optimising media campaigns. So, digital and its progress lead us to believe that there’s no need to go beyond the 30.9% mark and maybe even one day we’d be coming down a little from that.”

P&G: “As we have said, historically the 9 to 11% range has been what we have spent……over time we will see the increase in the cost of advertising moderate. There are just so many different media available today, and we’re quickly moving more and more of our businesses into digital. And in that space, there are lots of different – different avenues available. In the digital space, with things like Google and others, we find that the return on investment of the advertising when properly designed, when the big idea is there, can be much more efficient.”

Pepsi: “Over the last five years, North American A&M did not decline, but the spending was supporting too many brands and was spread across too many agencies. We allowed non-working A&M to squeeze out working A&M … And while we’re increasing the A&M, we’re also streamlining our agency relationships. Today, we have about 300 relationships with strategic vendors across the globe and we’re looking to reduce that number by more than half, driving greater efficiency of spend.”

Unilever: “Reduced non-productive spend in the year (production costs and agency fees) and increased spend in digital, which is up c.15% vs. 2010 … we would like to continue our journey of increasing A&P, increase our effectiveness of that spending by driving and continuing to drive the return on investment and moving to digital.”

Pernod Ricard: “Digital … It turns to be overall cheaper than classical media.”

You have been warned.

