PRESENTING: A Complete Guide To Surviving A Lost Decade

When the term lost decade surfaces, investors’ minds are immediately brought to Japan, slow and stagnant growth and the inability to increase wealth.But in a new report written by 15 Citibank analysts, there is an evolving idea that sticking to a few key principles can leave institutional and retail stock pickers in the green. The group culled data from 10 lost decades, including periods when specific sectors saw growth slow to 1%.



The common characteristics for survival: dividends and share buybacks, pricing power, new sources of demand and reasonable valuations.

