CITI: These 16 Companies Are The World Champions Of Energy

Citi has declared 16 energy firms as “global champions” based on an array of financial metrics and returns trends.
In a new massive 78-page report, a team of Citi analysts led by Alastair Syme identified the energy companies that enjoy the best growth prospects in the world.
They each have a market cap of at least $3 billion, a top 3 market share in a third of of their businesses, and significant revenue from outside their respective home markets. They all have a “track record of delivering” on financial performance.
Citi’s team admits some determinations were “a bit more art than science,” especially looking at market share, which can signal a number of different things about a company.
Regardless, these are the companies that matter.
Note: companies listed in alphabetical order.
Ticker: APC
Country: USA
Target price: $115
Description: Exploration and production
Why it's a champion: 'Industry-leading growth that looks competitively positioned on the cost-curve'
Ticker: BG (London)
Country: Brazil
Target price: £13.8
Description: Natural gas developer
Why it's a champion: 'Despite recent issues, we still see above industry growth with low oil price breakeven; growing ROE'
Ticker: DRC
Country: USA
Target price: $66
Description: Heavy power equipment manufacturer
Why it's a champion: 'High growth, strong market share and high profitability'
Ticker: XOM
Country: USA
Target price: $97
Description: Global hydrocarbon developer
Why it's a champion: 'Strong track-record on investment and high RoE, with an outlook that this can be maintained'
*BEST OF THE BEST (North America)
Ticker: FMC
Country: USA
Target price: $53
Description: Under-sea technology developer
Why it's a champion: 'Dominant market share built around product quality and reliability'
Ticker: GAZP (Moscow)
Country: Russia
Target price: $7.20
Description: Gas giant
Why it's a champion: 'Increasing globalisation of gas markets sees Gazprom emerge as an important global player'
*BEST OF THE BEST (Asia)
Ticker: BN4 (SGX)
Country: Singapore
Target price: S$13
Description: Ship yards
Why it's a champion: '20 global yards and a strong history/presence in the important Brazilian market'
Ticker: NES1V (NASDAQ OMX)
Country: Finland
Target price: S$13
Description: Refining
Why it's a champion: 'Global reach from highly profitable refining business; renewables unproven, but can emerge strongly'
Ticker: PSX
Country: USA
Target price: $49
Description: Refining
Why it's a champion: 'Global reach from highly profitable refining business; renewables unproven, but can emerge strongly'
Ticker: SPM (Italy)
Country: Italy
Target price: €435
Description: Deepwater/harsh environment rig builder
Why it's a champion: 'Strong presence in Middle East and in complex hydrocarbon development looks well positioned'
Ticker: SSL
Country: South Africa
Target price: R435
Description: Coal- and gas-to liquid technology
Why it's a champion: 'Leveraging legacy and cash flow of South African base to grow internationally'
Ticker: SLB
Country: France
Target price: $84
Description: Global oilfield services developer
Why it's a champion: 'Strong market positions in growth market segments supports industry-leading profit margins'
*BEST OF THE BEST (Europe)
Ticker: SDRL
Country: Norway
Target price: $40.75
Description: Deepwater rig developer
Why it's a champion: 'Attractive valuation, strong growth prospects and high RoE'
Ticker: TEC (Euronext)
Country: France
Target price: €105
Description: Offshore infrastructure
Why it's a champion: 'Diversified geographical presence, including Brazil, and leading technology positions'
Ticker: TLW.L (London)
Country: UK
Target price: £15.50
Description: Exploration and production in developing countries
Why it's a champion: 'Unrivalled track-record of exploration success, and with good prospects around future exploration'
