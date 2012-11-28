CITI: These 16 Companies Are The World Champions Of Energy

Citi has declared 16 energy firms as “global champions” based on an array of financial metrics and returns trends.



In a new massive 78-page report, a team of Citi analysts led by Alastair Syme identified the energy companies that enjoy the best growth prospects in the world.

They each have a market cap of at least $3 billion, a top 3 market share in a third of of their businesses, and significant revenue from outside their respective home markets. They all have a “track record of delivering” on financial performance.

Citi’s team admits some determinations were “a bit more art than science,” especially looking at market share, which can signal a number of different things about a company.

Regardless, these are the companies that matter.

Note: companies listed in alphabetical order.

Anadarko Ticker: APC Country: USA Target price: $115 Description: Exploration and production Why it's a champion: 'Industry-leading growth that looks competitively positioned on the cost-curve' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis BG Group Ticker: BG (London) Country: Brazil Target price: £13.8 Description: Natural gas developer Why it's a champion: 'Despite recent issues, we still see above industry growth with low oil price breakeven; growing ROE' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Dresser-Rand Group Ticker: DRC Country: USA Target price: $66 Description: Heavy power equipment manufacturer Why it's a champion: 'High growth, strong market share and high profitability' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Exxon Ticker: XOM Country: USA Target price: $97 Description: Global hydrocarbon developer Why it's a champion: 'Strong track-record on investment and high RoE, with an outlook that this can be maintained' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis FMC Technologies *BEST OF THE BEST (North America) Ticker: FMC Country: USA Target price: $53 Description: Under-sea technology developer Why it's a champion: 'Dominant market share built around product quality and reliability' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Gazprom Ticker: GAZP (Moscow) Country: Russia Target price: $7.20 Description: Gas giant Why it's a champion: 'Increasing globalisation of gas markets sees Gazprom emerge as an important global player' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Keppel Corp *BEST OF THE BEST (Asia) Ticker: BN4 (SGX) Country: Singapore Target price: S$13 Description: Ship yards Why it's a champion: '20 global yards and a strong history/presence in the important Brazilian market' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Keppel Corp Ticker: NES1V (NASDAQ OMX) Country: Finland Target price: S$13 Description: Refining Why it's a champion: 'Global reach from highly profitable refining business; renewables unproven, but can emerge strongly' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Phillips 66 Ticker: PSX Country: USA Target price: $49 Description: Refining Why it's a champion: 'Global reach from highly profitable refining business; renewables unproven, but can emerge strongly' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Samsung Heavy Industries Ticker: 005930.KS (Korea) Country: Korea Target price: ₩435 Description: Deepwater rig builder Why it's a champion: 'Dominant market share looks well-positioned for structural growth in offshore' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Saipem Ticker: SPM (Italy) Country: Italy Target price: €435 Description: Deepwater/harsh environment rig builder Why it's a champion: 'Strong presence in Middle East and in complex hydrocarbon development looks well positioned' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Sasol Ticker: SSL Country: South Africa Target price: R435 Description: Coal- and gas-to liquid technology Why it's a champion: 'Leveraging legacy and cash flow of South African base to grow internationally' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Schlumberger Ticker: SLB Country: France Target price: $84 Description: Global oilfield services developer Why it's a champion: 'Strong market positions in growth market segments supports industry-leading profit margins' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Seadrill *BEST OF THE BEST (Europe) Ticker: SDRL Country: Norway Target price: $40.75 Description: Deepwater rig developer Why it's a champion: 'Attractive valuation, strong growth prospects and high RoE' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Technip Ticker: TEC (Euronext) Country: France Target price: €105 Description: Offshore infrastructure Why it's a champion: 'Diversified geographical presence, including Brazil, and leading technology positions' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis Tullow Oil Ticker: TLW.L (London) Country: UK Target price: £15.50 Description: Exploration and production in developing countries Why it's a champion: 'Unrivalled track-record of exploration success, and with good prospects around future exploration' Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis More on energy companies... Here Are The 15 Biggest Oil Companies In The World >

