CITI: These 16 Companies Are The World Champions Of Energy

Citi has declared 16 energy firms as “global champions” based on an array of financial metrics and returns trends.

In a new massive 78-page report, a team of Citi analysts led by Alastair Syme identified the energy companies that enjoy the best growth prospects in the world.

They each have a market cap of at least $3 billion, a top 3 market share in a third of of their businesses, and significant revenue from outside their respective home markets. They all have a “track record of delivering” on financial performance.

Citi’s team admits some determinations were “a bit more art than science,” especially looking at market share, which can signal a number of different things about a company.

Regardless, these are the companies that matter.

Note: companies listed in alphabetical order.

Anadarko

Ticker: APC

Country: USA

Target price: $115

Description: Exploration and production

Why it's a champion: 'Industry-leading growth that looks competitively positioned on the cost-curve'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

BG Group

Ticker: BG (London)

Country: Brazil

Target price: £13.8

Description: Natural gas developer

Why it's a champion: 'Despite recent issues, we still see above industry growth with low oil price breakeven; growing ROE'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Dresser-Rand Group

Ticker: DRC

Country: USA

Target price: $66

Description: Heavy power equipment manufacturer

Why it's a champion: 'High growth, strong market share and high profitability'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Exxon

Ticker: XOM

Country: USA

Target price: $97

Description: Global hydrocarbon developer

Why it's a champion: 'Strong track-record on investment and high RoE, with an outlook that this can be maintained'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

FMC Technologies

*BEST OF THE BEST (North America)

Ticker: FMC

Country: USA

Target price: $53

Description: Under-sea technology developer

Why it's a champion: 'Dominant market share built around product quality and reliability'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Gazprom

Ticker: GAZP (Moscow)

Country: Russia

Target price: $7.20

Description: Gas giant

Why it's a champion: 'Increasing globalisation of gas markets sees Gazprom emerge as an important global player'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Keppel Corp

*BEST OF THE BEST (Asia)

Ticker: BN4 (SGX)

Country: Singapore

Target price: S$13

Description: Ship yards

Why it's a champion: '20 global yards and a strong history/presence in the important Brazilian market'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Keppel Corp

Ticker: NES1V (NASDAQ OMX)

Country: Finland

Target price: S$13

Description: Refining

Why it's a champion: 'Global reach from highly profitable refining business; renewables unproven, but can emerge strongly'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Phillips 66

Ticker: PSX

Country: USA

Target price: $49

Description: Refining

Why it's a champion: 'Global reach from highly profitable refining business; renewables unproven, but can emerge strongly'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Samsung Heavy Industries

Ticker: 005930.KS (Korea)

Country: Korea

Target price: ₩435

Description: Deepwater rig builder

Why it's a champion: 'Dominant market share looks well-positioned for structural growth in offshore'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Saipem

Ticker: SPM (Italy)

Country: Italy

Target price: €435

Description: Deepwater/harsh environment rig builder

Why it's a champion: 'Strong presence in Middle East and in complex hydrocarbon development looks well positioned'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Sasol

Ticker: SSL

Country: South Africa

Target price: R435

Description: Coal- and gas-to liquid technology

Why it's a champion: 'Leveraging legacy and cash flow of South African base to grow internationally'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Schlumberger

Ticker: SLB

Country: France

Target price: $84

Description: Global oilfield services developer

Why it's a champion: 'Strong market positions in growth market segments supports industry-leading profit margins'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Seadrill

*BEST OF THE BEST (Europe)

Ticker: SDRL

Country: Norway

Target price: $40.75

Description: Deepwater rig developer

Why it's a champion: 'Attractive valuation, strong growth prospects and high RoE'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Technip

Ticker: TEC (Euronext)

Country: France

Target price: €105

Description: Offshore infrastructure

Why it's a champion: 'Diversified geographical presence, including Brazil, and leading technology positions'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

Tullow Oil

Ticker: TLW.L (London)

Country: UK

Target price: £15.50

Description: Exploration and production in developing countries

Why it's a champion: 'Unrivalled track-record of exploration success, and with good prospects around future exploration'

Source: Citi Investment Research And Analysis

