Citibank Presents: The Top 10 Ways Women Sabotage Their Careers

While interviewing at Citibank, blogger David Xia’s (Via Dealbreaker) friend stole a laminated list that was apparently laid out on every desk in the firm’s HR department, entitled:
“What Not To Do: What Women Do To Sabotage Their Careers, Top 10 Things To Remember.”
The list is inspired by recommendations in a book called, “Nice Girls Don’t Get the Corner Office: 101 Unconscious Mistakes Women Make That Sabotage Their Careers.”
We don’t know if this was a serious push by Citi HR or whether they found the list as ridiculous as we did, but either way, the tips on how women should improve their body and spoken language are worth a read.
3. Women sit demurely - the power position when seated at a table is forearms resting on a table and resting forward
4. Speak last in meetings - early speakers are seen as more assertive and knowledgeable than late speakers.
5. Women ask permission - children are taught to ask permission. Men don't ask permission, they inform.
6. apologise - women apologise for the smallest error which erodes your self-confidence. Men tend to move into problem solving mode.
Women tend to smile inappropriately when delivering a message, therefore you are not getting taken seriously
Play fair - women tend to be more naive. A women might assume the rules have to obeyed whereas a man will figure out a way to stretch the rules and not be punished.
9. Being invisible - women tend to operate behind the scenes and end up handing credit over to the competitor.
10. Offer a limp handshake - one good pump and a concise greeting combined with solid eye contact will do the trick.
