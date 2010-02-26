Citi: We Regret Blocking Fabulis.com's Account, And By The Way Just This Week We Made A Donation To A Gay organisation

Citi emailed us a statement just a moment ago. Here’s what they had to say about blocking Fabulis’s bank account:



Citibank sincerely apologizes to Mr. Goldberg for this misunderstanding.

This situation had nothing to do with the content of his web site and any comments by our staff to the contrary were incorrect; we are reviewing what happened.

This was a technical issue about missing documentation that is required for new business accounts.

Once we resolved the situation, we unblocked the account immediately.

Mr. Goldberg is a valued customer and we appreciate his business. Also, Citi is strongly committed to diversity, including support for the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community, and other organisations promoting diversity. In fact, this week Citi has announced the financing for the True colours Residence, a housing facility for homeless GLBT youth in New York City.

So Fabulis’s site wasn’t blocked because of “objectionable” content? Even though they were told exactly that three times by three separate employees?

That’s a little murky. We also spoke to Jason Goldberg, who said:

So far they are apologetic but it does not seem to be sincere.

Instead of addressing the issue that was raised to us several times around objectionable content being the problem, they are now claiming that such was never the case. Instead, they are now claiming that the only reason our account was to be terminated was because of missing documentation.

Anyway, looks like since then, Citi emailed Jason an apology that he thinks is sincere, and any issue with the account blockage has been resolved, so that’s good.

