Citi Identifies The Clothing Store That Is Most Vulnerable To Inflation

The single retailer that should be most terrified by price inflation is Wal-Mart.



Citi identifies two reasons for concern.

First, sourcing prowess. Wal-Mart has only 30% direct sourcing, which means it has less control over supplier price hikes.

JCPenny leads the field with 48% direct sourcing. Also, JCP was the first company to complete its buying for 2011, allowing it to secure lower prices.

Second, the sensitivity matrix. Wal-Mart sells basic items to poor people, which is the most sensitive quadrant to price hikes.

