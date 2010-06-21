Citi: U.S. Companies Are Finally Starting To Open Up Their Wallets

U.S. corporate investment is rebounding this year, as verified by recent survey data via Citi Investment Research.



Citi’s Tobias Levkovich:

Survey data shows a clear trend emerging after two years of cuts. A review of about 625 US companies, excluding Financials, shows a planned near 5% recovery in 2010 capital spending intentions, followed by another 2% for 2011, reversing 2009’s more than 18% drop and studies earlier this year and late last year that showed continued 2010 restraint. Moreover, CEO confidence measures further underscore a changing corporate mindset. Thus, investor complaints that companies are just hoarding cash do not seem to correspond with this new reality.

Autos, Industrials, Semis and Pharma capital investment plans rebound sharply. An analysis of planned capital spending by industry groups tracked by Citi’s equity research department shows that companies have increased their intentions to grow their business, led by a near 30% jump in Industrials sector capex. In addition, the Semiconductor industry is forecasting a double-digit recovery in 2010 capital spending, while the Pharmaceuticals industry is looking at a 15% bump in capital projects.

The capex (capital equipment spending) breakdown for Industrials is shown below. Note the near-30% surge in 2010, followed by tepid 4.3% expected growth in 2011.

So where will capex growth accelerate in 2011? In Information Technology and Materials:

(Via Citi, The Capital Spending Crunch Ends, Tobias Levkovich, 18 June 2010)

