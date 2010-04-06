Citi: Upward Earnings Revisions Stall Out

The earnings-revision rally stalled out in March, after a huge February. Financial stocks experienced a weakening trend in earnings upgrades, pressuring the S&P 500 earnings upgrade picture overall. As shown below by charts from Citi, “In March, forward 12-month earnings estimate revisions dipped to -0.11% on an annualized basis following a gain of 17.89% in February.”



The industry detail:

(Via Citi, Pulse Monitor, Tobias Levkovich, 5 April 2010)

