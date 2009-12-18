Citi Underwriters Step In To Prevent Stock From Falling Below $3

Interesting footnote to the disastrous Citi offering (which Bob Pisani reminds us is the biggest equity offering in US history, so that’s awesome!): the underwriters had to step in and snap up shares to prevent the stock from going below $3.



CNBC’s David Faber reported the news just now, and it may continue to spook the markets.

If the stock does fall below $3 — and it certainly may, perhaps even today — it will signal that the decision to let Citi repay TARP was either woefully early or woefully late.

