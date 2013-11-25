CITI: Two Straight Weeks Of Stock Market Euphoria Raises Deep Concern

One of the more reliable indicators of stock market sentiment is Citi’s proprietary Panic/Euphoria model.

“This week’s Panic/Euphoria reading was 0.52; versus last week’s revised number of 0.49, which points to two weeks in a row of euphoric signals, matched by increased money flows,” said Citi’s Tobias Levkovich in a note to clients on Friday.

This is a contrarian indicator, which means euphoria is a bad sign for things to come.

“Euphoria readings indicate the market may retreat with an 83% historical probability of losses in the next 12 months,” added Levkovich.

Most measures of sentiment rely on surveys of investors. However, Citi’s Panic/Euphoria model relies heavily on market based measures that are believed to reflect sentiment.

Components of the model include NYSE short interest ratio, margin debt, retail money funds, the put/call ratio, gasoline prices and the ratio of price premiums in puts versus calls”

“Euphoric sentiment raises deep concern.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.